Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has announced it will be hosting a special Xenoblade Chronicles 3 event in Tetris 99 later this week.

The latest 'Aionios Edition' cup will run from 29th September until 2nd October and will allow players to unlock a special theme featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Xenoblade Chronicles 3.





Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs! pic.twitter.com/3FgkIyTruo The #Tetris99 35th MAXIMUS CUP – Aionios Edition will run from 9/29 at 12am PT – 10/2 at 11:59pm PT!Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs! @Tetris_Official September 26, 2023

To participate in this event, you'll need to obviously be a Switch Online member. This game is also free to download when you're a subscriber to this service.

If you've not checked out Xenoblade Chronicles 3 yet, it's well worth a look. And if you're eager for even more 99 player battle royale action, Nintendo recently launched F-Zero 99 on the Switch Online service.