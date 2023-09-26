Nintendo has announced it will be hosting a special Xenoblade Chronicles 3 event in Tetris 99 later this week.
The latest 'Aionios Edition' cup will run from 29th September until 2nd October and will allow players to unlock a special theme featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
To participate in this event, you'll need to obviously be a Switch Online member. This game is also free to download when you're a subscriber to this service.
If you've not checked out Xenoblade Chronicles 3 yet, it's well worth a look. And if you're eager for even more 99 player battle royale action, Nintendo recently launched F-Zero 99 on the Switch Online service.