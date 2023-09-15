There were a lot of first-party games featured during the latest Direct and if you're wondering how you're going to be able to afford them all, you could perhaps consider making use of the Switch Online voucher program.

In North America and certain other parts of the world, Nintendo has now added some more titles to the program. This voucher, allowing you to pick two games, will cost Switch Online members $99.98 USD / $132.99 CAD. Here are the new games that have been added:

Some other games in this promotion include titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, WarioWare: Move It! and Detective Pikachu. You can check our previous article to see more games available in Nintendo's voucher program. And once again, you'll need to be a Switch Online subscriber to access this deal.