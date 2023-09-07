In case you missed it, the first episode of the new Pokémon web series Paldean Winds is now officially live.

As part of this, The Pokémon Company is giving away a free Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. As highlighted by Serebii.net, the code you'll need for this one is L1KEAFLUTE, and you have until 31st August 2024 to redeem it.





There are also a number of other codes that can be redeemed right now. Perhaps most important is the one for Mew. Trainers have until 18th September to get their hands on this one - so be sure to check out our guide for the code: