Some movie fans are going to go wild with this announcement — PowerWash Simulator is teaming up with Back to the Future for a brand new DLC pack later this year for $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49.

Yes, you're going to get to clean the DeLorean. Really. FuturLab made the announcement with a very short teaser trailer, featuring the iconic license plate of the time-travelling machine from the '80s movie franchise.

It's not just the DeLorean you'll be setting your eyes — or your washer — on, though. You'll be able to clean up Doc Brown’s van, Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre, and Doc’s Time Train.

FuturLab's Co-CEO Kirsty Rigden is rightly excited about this collaboration saying that “Back to the Future is a dream IP." It probably opens up the door for even more iconic movie cars — how about some of James Bond's snazzy rides, next?

PowerWash Simulator's Back to the Future pack will drop on the eShop later this year. Will you be picking this up? Travel down to the comments and let us know.