Retro-style action-adventure Gunbrella — from Gato Roboto developer dionksoft — will be opening up on Nintendo Switch on 13th September.

Publisher Devolver Digital shared the news with a smoking new release date trailer, showcasing the grizzled gunbrella-wielding hero's skills with this unusual weapon.

The game was originally revealed in an Indie World presentation last year, and we've been waiting for it to drizzle down with some action-packed bullet brolly action. You're on a quest for revenge in a world that's struggling — a vital natural resource is draining away, placing everyone in danger. And your quest for revenge will cross over with the shady dealings of disturbing organisations and unusual creatures.

Here's a rundown of what to expect from this fantastic-looking platformer, along with some brand new screens:

GAIN MASTERY OF THE GUNBRELLA

Engage in thrilling, side-scrolling action making full use of the Gunbrella's unique maneuverability and close-quarters combat capabilities. The Gunbrella is more than just a weapon - use it to glide, swing, dash and dive around the world and discover seemingly unattainable secrets along the way. LEAVE NO STONE GUNTURNED

From a small town menaced by cult kidnappings to a junkyard fortress ruled by a ruthless trash gang, explore a diverse assortment of unusual locations and interrogate bizarre characters on your quest for answers. Keep track of findings in your trusty notebook, and remember to retrace your steps...

RETRIEVE. RELOAD. REPEAT.

Salvage scrap and spare parts to trade for different munitions and upgrades for your impermeable arsenal. As your search deepens, and you conjure increasingly ghastly agents of the supernatural, you'll need all the help you can get.

Gunbrella blasts onto the Switch eShop on 13th September for $14.99. Are you ready for a storm when Gunbrella launches? Get under cover in the comments.