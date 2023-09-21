My Hero Academia fans are in for a treat on the Nintendo Switch next week with Bandai Namco confirming at the Tokyo Game Show today that My Hero Ultra Rumble will be arriving on 28th September.
In case you missed the initial announcement last year, this this is a new free-to-play battle royale title for up to 24 players. It will also be receiving a western release, and has already had a closed beta on certain platforms. The game will not only be available on Switch but also Xbox, PlayStation and PC.
Players will be able to take control of their favourite heroes from All Might and Deku to Tsuyu "Froppy" Asui. Heroes will select from three classes (assault, support and disruption) and then team up with others and use their "Quirks" to fight.
Will you be checking this game out when it launches on Switch eShop? Tell us in the comments.
Finally there’s a date! All the test I played were really enjoyable! And while it had problems here in there i had fun!
Also I’m so happy they’re focusing on other class members! Despite how cool Ibara I honestly expected mina to be apart of the next batch of announced characters. I just never thought labra she would be in a game ever so this is great news to me!
Meh, not a fan of battle royale games.
...At least it's not another anime fighting game, I guess. Still not a fan of battle royale stuff...
Genuinely shocked that they're making this game available with english dub at launch. Guess that means they're actually putting effort in here.
Wait what? How is this free? Looks amazing
You have me at free. I’m there!
