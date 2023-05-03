Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you somehow missed the "sinister fishing adventure" Dredge when it launched on the Switch eShop in March, now might be the time to check it out.

New Zealand indie studio Black Salt Games has officially revealed what's next for the title, with an outline of what content and DLC to expect in every quarter of 2023. From the second onwards, players can expect map markers, photo mode & wildlife and boat paint. And then in the fourth quarter of the year, there'll be some paid DLC.





We're excited to reveal what's next for our cosmic horror fishing adventure!



The first free update will arrive in May and will also include some fixes and balance changes. The second free update includes a passive mode for players seeking a "less intense experience". And the other part of this update is a photo mode. Then in the third update, there'll be boat customisations including paint schemes and flags.

The last DLC part will focus on the mysterious Ironhaven Corporation. Here's a bit about what to expect (via the PlayStation Blog):

"They’re looking to establish an innovative drilling operation in the area to revitalize the towns and populations, but their ultimate goal is unknown. As you gather materials to construct new buildings and biomatter to fuel the rig, meet new characters, craft new equipment, and catch new fish, you may uncover the truth behind their potentially nefarious operations."

