Following a recent Mortal Kombat 1 datamine suggesting the possibility of Ghostface from the Scream series being added to the game in the future, the game's director and co-creator Ed Boon has now posted a rather interesting image on his social media.

It shows an image of horror characters added to past Mortal Kombat games along with a number of others that are yet to cameo in the brutal and bloody fighting series. As you can see below, one of these happens to be Ghostface. This character is featured alongside Chucky and Jigsaw.

It's hard to say what exactly this post might mean. Boon loves teasing fans, so there may or may not be a possibility of some of the characters with question marks above their heads coming to the game in the future as part of an additional Kombat pack.

Some fans are already convinced this is enough to confirm Ghostface is on the way to Mortal Kombat 1, but keep in mind nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage, so there are no guarantees. The characters that are currently confirmed as DLC for the first Kombat Pack include Peacemaker, Omni-Man, Homelander, Quan Chi, Ermac and Takashi Takeda. This pack will also include five more Kameo Fighters when it drops in Spring 2024.