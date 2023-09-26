With EA's rebranded football game set to arrive later this week, the company has reportedly delisted its entire FIFA library from all digital storefronts including the Switch eShop.

As highlighted on social media, every FIFA game from 14 to 23 can no longer be purchased. However, FIFA 22 and last year's edition FIFA 23 can still be accessed via the EA Play application.

It's unclear when exactly the FIFA series was removed from digital storefronts, but according to a SteamDB listing, it appears it was before the launch of early access, which has been live since 22nd September. On Steam, there's also the following message (thanks, VGC):

"At the request of the publisher, EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 is unlisted on the Steam store and will not appear in search."





We had a look at the Switch eShop and FIFA 23 is "not available for purchase" anymore. Anyone who has already purchased a FIFA title digitally should still be able to re-download the game. This latest development isn't exactly a surprise, as EA ended its partnership with FIFA last year.

EA launches its rebranded series later this week. EA Sports FC 24 will include "all the modes" in the Switch version but there will be some differences compared to the next-generation systems, due to hardware.

FIFA has previously mentioned how it will be working with other developers to launch a new line of football games in the future.