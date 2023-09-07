Disney has announced that the remaster of the 16-bit favourite Gargoyles will be launching on Switch on 19th October.
Gargoyles Remastered, developed by Empty Clip Studios, was announced last September and we've heard nothing about it until now. But a brand new trailer confirmed that the game is coming very soon — next month soon, even.
Based on the '90s cartoon of the same name, Gargoyles was a 2D side-scrolling platformer which loosely followed the plot of the cult series, and launched in 1995 on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. A SNES version was planned but was later cancelled.
The remaster will include a brand-new hand-drawn art style which looks very similar to the visual style of the cartoon, enhanced sound effects, and accessibility features such as a rewind. All of the modern bells and whistles you'd expect from a remaster, then.
Here are all of the details we know so far from the game's official website, along with some brand-new screenshots of the game:
Story Overview
Journey through one thousand years of legend as Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, the Gargoyles are sworn protectors against the evil Eye of Odin and all who seek to use its immense powers to control the world. While on your journey, battle armies of Viking Warriors in ancient Scotland and smash relentless hordes of menacing robots in modern-day Manhattan. The fate of the Gargoyles and humanity is up to you. Your quest - find and destroy the Eye of Odin before it destroys the world!
Game Description
Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure. Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations, and SFX, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and more!
Key Features
Play as Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles: Use stone-crushing strength, scale stone towers and buildings with razor-sharp claws, and glide through the air as you master mid-air attacks and hand-to-hand combat in non-stop action to save the world from destruction.
Immersive Graphics Experience: Seamlessly toggle in real-time between graphics inspired by the animated series and classic 16-bit mode true to the original game.
Authentic Gargoyles Experience: Relive the story of Goliath and the Gargoyles’ battle against the evil Eye of Odin with new animations and sound effects inspired by the Gargoyles animated series.
Customize Your Experience: Tailor your gameplay with modern features including instant rewind, wide-screen presentation, and achievements
Remastered Soundtrack: Experience the original soundtrack, remastered and optimized for a more immersive adventure.
Have you played Gargoyles on the Sega Genesis? Will you be picking up this remaster next month? Swoop down to the comments and let us know.
Comments 28
That is one disgustingly ugly remake.
Heck yeah! Loved this show as a kid. I'm definitely going to grab this.
Never watched the show this is based off of (though will definitely get around to it soon given my 80's/90's Disney cartoon binge as of late) but this looks really nice. I'll probably stick to the classic graphics if I were to give it a go since they definitely feel a bit smoother than the updated 2D art, but both look lovely and it's definitely going on the wishlist for next Halloween!
now with all that being said, bring Ducktales Remastered to Switch next Disney you COWARDS
One of the loosest uses of the word "classic" you'll ever see in your life.
Probably should have gotten WayForward to do the remaster.
I saw the "instantly switch graphics" and thought good, because the remaster somehow looks worse but isn't Gargoyles on the N64 emulator on the Switch? Might as well play that.
I love that game!
Next I want Darkwing Duck!!!
Rented the original. I don’t think I finished the first level. Ridiculously hard and unforgiving.
If I’m not mistaken it was part of a last push of Disney 16 bit with Toy Story (also too hard) & Maui Mallard which only hit Sega channel in the us and was on Super Nintendo as Cold Shadow? I liked that game.
I always love it when you can switch between the old and new graphics on the fly.
@NinjaNicky Yeah the fact that you can disable the new graphics is the only saving grace.
I loved this series as a kid! I had so many of the action figures and they were awesome. I might have to pick this up considering I never got to play it previously!
How did they make it look so much worse than the Sega version?
Ngl, this doesn't look nearly as polished as DuckTales Remastered...
I am all in for a remaster of a classic game, but this looks cheap beyond my limit.
Interesting to see people's take on the visuals. I think it looks great, and more in line with what the cartoon actually looked like.
Loving that Gargoyles is getting a revival of sorts. Enjoying the comics and slowly collecting the new toyline. Those new graphics look great! I didn’t love the game originally but this looks like the show. Great stuff!
Looking forward to it!
I watched the cartoon but never played the game, so the "new" graphics are a whole lot closer to what I think of when I think Gargoyles.
I remember the tv show. It was a decent timepass. I never playd the game but may give it a go. I als think "both versions" visually look decent enough.
YUCK! The HD version is awful, but, those original sprites are absolutely gorgeous.
Original sprites great, new version looks like a flash game from the Disney website
Looks faithful to the cartoon. But I don’t think the cartoon looked that great to begin with.
Props to them for at least having the 'instant graphics switch' option.
Looks rough! Such a shame
The new graphics look good in stills (and I like how they're more show-accurate), but they do not look good in motion.
I do like how the trailer uses Keith David performing the opening narration from season 2. It sounds to me like a new recording rather than archived audio. I hope he's in the game proper, even if it's only that narration.
I will buy, primarily because I want Disney to know that I want more Gargoyles.
Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.
I was all set to be excited by this until I saw the video. Did Zynga make this game? It looks almost like a game based on flash. I assume they made the choice to keep the animation frames the same as the original. I was expecting the animation to look smoother, but even the art is just so bleh. What a shame. This series deserves a better game.
I don’t have any nostalgia for this game but wow the original looks so much better!
Would have been a fantastic opportunity to make the whole thing look just like the tv show. But this…this is not great.
Tap here to load 28 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...