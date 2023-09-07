Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Disney has announced that the remaster of the 16-bit favourite Gargoyles will be launching on Switch on 19th October.

Gargoyles Remastered, developed by Empty Clip Studios, was announced last September and we've heard nothing about it until now. But a brand new trailer confirmed that the game is coming very soon — next month soon, even.

Based on the '90s cartoon of the same name, Gargoyles was a 2D side-scrolling platformer which loosely followed the plot of the cult series, and launched in 1995 on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive. A SNES version was planned but was later cancelled.

The remaster will include a brand-new hand-drawn art style which looks very similar to the visual style of the cartoon, enhanced sound effects, and accessibility features such as a rewind. All of the modern bells and whistles you'd expect from a remaster, then.

Here are all of the details we know so far from the game's official website, along with some brand-new screenshots of the game:

Story Overview

Journey through one thousand years of legend as Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, the Gargoyles are sworn protectors against the evil Eye of Odin and all who seek to use its immense powers to control the world. While on your journey, battle armies of Viking Warriors in ancient Scotland and smash relentless hordes of menacing robots in modern-day Manhattan. The fate of the Gargoyles and humanity is up to you. Your quest - find and destroy the Eye of Odin before it destroys the world!

Game Description

Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure. Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations, and SFX, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and more! Key Features

Play as Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles: Use stone-crushing strength, scale stone towers and buildings with razor-sharp claws, and glide through the air as you master mid-air attacks and hand-to-hand combat in non-stop action to save the world from destruction. Immersive Graphics Experience: Seamlessly toggle in real-time between graphics inspired by the animated series and classic 16-bit mode true to the original game. Authentic Gargoyles Experience: Relive the story of Goliath and the Gargoyles’ battle against the evil Eye of Odin with new animations and sound effects inspired by the Gargoyles animated series. Customize Your Experience: Tailor your gameplay with modern features including instant rewind, wide-screen presentation, and achievements

Remastered Soundtrack: Experience the original soundtrack, remastered and optimized for a more immersive adventure.

Have you played Gargoyles on the Sega Genesis? Will you be picking up this remaster next month?