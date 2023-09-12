Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ahead of its release next month, NIS America has announced that there's a free demo for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is available to download now on the Switch eShop.

Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the NIS In Europe account also gave us a brand new trailer to celebrate the demo's release, which you can watch up top.

The demo is available to download now in both Europe and North America, and it's also live on PS4 and PS5, if you'd rather check it out there. But portability and super-sized SRPG battles seem right at home on the Switch, right?

Disgaea 7 sees the crazy strategy RPG series return to Switch with all of the over-the-top attacks and stats you could ever dream of. The key new mechanic in this entry is 'Jumbification', where you can make your characters go supersized.

This newest entry focuses on the Hinomoto demonic realm, where the bushido code has been kicked out. Pirilika, a huge fan of the bushido, arrives and asks for a demon, Fuji, to protect her as she aims to follow the way of the bushido.