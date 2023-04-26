Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We still don't know much more about the Western release date of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless besides that it is coming our way at some point in 'Autumn 2023', but that doesn't mean that we can't get clued up on the game's protagonists, Fuji and Pirilika, in the meantime.

Fortunately, a new character trailer (found above) released today gives us a taste of what we can expect from our heroic pairing.

The new video showcases some of the lead character's traits and teases how they might interact with each other. All of this is presented with a teen drama-esque '*record scratch* that's me, you're probably wondering how I got here, right?' style that emphasises the game's dialogue and voice acting.

Disgaea 7 launched in Japan back in January of this year, so a Western release still feels like it's some way off. That being said, we like what we have seen so far and with a couple of big gaming releases to tide us over in the coming months, we're sure that the Autumn will be here before we know it.

For a brief look at some of the features available in the upcoming Disgaea title, check out the following from the game's publishers, NIS America: