With Super Mario Bros. Wonder out in, hang on... *checks notes*... less than a month on October 20th, 2023, you've probably already started to browse a number of outlets in search of the best deal.

Well, this one may take some beating. While the RRP for the game is £49.99, Currys is currently offering up Super Mario Bros. Wonder at £37.49 if you apply a 'WONDER25' code to the game during the checkout process. That's a pretty darn good deal!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder marks a potentially triumphant return to the 2D realm after the long-running 'New' sub-series, however, it will also be the first Mario title to not feature the work of veteran voice-actor Charles Martinet, who has taken on the role of 'Super Mario Ambassador' at Nintendo.