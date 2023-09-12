Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Bytten Studio and publisher Raw Fury have today announced that the Pokémon-style RPG Cassette Beasts will be pressing play on its first major DLC next month as 'Pier of the Unknown' comes to Switch on 4th October.

With the perfect vibes for the season, this DLC package looks set to walk a little on the spooky side. You'll be venturing into the brand-new location of Brightside Pier and uncovering a fresh storyline as you uncover the mysteries within — oOoOooo.

The DLC will also add 12 new monsters into the mix, meaning that the number of available full-imagined fusions is about to hit a whopping 19,881 — talk about having options for your squad. There's also a fresh batch of character costume options, so you can look your best while exploring the spooky surroundings.

For a closer look at some of the DLC's features, check out the following from the publishers.

“Pier of the Unknown” DLC Key Features

- A new storyline to unravel

- A spooky new location with three carnival-themed attractions to uncover and explore

- 12 new monsters that can only be found and collected within Brightside Pier, bringing the total number of monsters in game to 141

- Five new character costume options

- Approximately 4-10 hours of additional gameplay

'Pier of the Unknown' will be available on the Switch eShop next month for $6.99 (or your regional equivalent), which seems like a pretty good price for diving back in.