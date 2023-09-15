Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Thunderful and developer Tag of Joy have announced that the point-and-click adventure game Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit will launch on the Nintendo Switch on September 28th, 2023.

Boasting some remarkable behind-the-scenes talent - including the Art Director from Broken Sword 2.5 and voice actors from Monkey Island, The Wolf Among Us, and more - the game sees you travel across multiple stunning locations set in Europe as you work to solve a mysterious family secret.

Packed with puzzles, customisation options, and witty dialogue, Crowns and Pawns looks certain to scratch that point-and-click itch if you're a fan of the adventure genre.

Game Director Šarūnas Ledas had the following to say about the upcoming Switch launch:

“We are delighted to bring Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit to Nintendo Switch. We think it’s the perfect console platform for a game like this and we are really happy to be able to bring a game that’s really resonated with adventure game lovers to a brand new audience.”

We'll be keeping an eye on this one as we draw ever closer to its September 28th release date.

