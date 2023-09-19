Hot off the ridiculously popular Barbie movie earlier this year, publisher Budge Studios will be bringing Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures to the Switch eShop on October 27th, 2023.
Originally released for mobile devices in 2018, Dreamhouse Party sees you join Barbie and her friends as you cook, bake, dance, and dress up as you engage in a multitude of activities.
Granted, there's no sign of Robert Oppenheimer making any kind of appearance here, but it looks like a fun time for kids interested in the Barbie brand.
Here's some more information from Budge Studios:
LET'S MOVE IN
Are you into home design makeovers? Help me design every room with wonderful wallpapers and dazzling decorations. Make it your own Dreamhouse!
THE COOLEST FRIENDS
Meet my best friends: Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts, Renee, a sports fanatic; Daisy, a talented DJ; Teresa, a science-lover; Nikki, an aspiring fashion designer and the one-and-only Ken. Plus, my family including my fun-loving sisters: Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea! Even my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roberts are joining in on the adventure!
COOKING AND BAKING
Why don’t you join me in my awesome kitchen? There are so many delicious recipes to cook! Get baking with Skipper and post your tasty recipes on BarbieGram for everyone to see! Mmm… Are those cupcakes I smell?!
DRESS UP
Got any fashion tips? Dress-up in beautiful princess dresses or relax in super comfy pj’s, there’s an outfit for everyone!
HAIRSTYLES
Get ready for a makeover! There’s a hair salon in the DreamHouse and you can design tons of different hairstyles! Have a girls makeover day with Teresa and check out all the cool accessories you can add to your new look!
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures is currently available for pre-order at a price of £34.99.
Does this one tickle your fancy? Let us know if you plan on bagging the latest Barbie game with a comment down below.
I wish Oppenheimer makes a guest appearance so you can give him a total make-over.
Political culture war incoming!
I love that the cats and dogs actually join in with the activities. That doggo riding on the unicorn rocking horse is having the time of his life! 🐕
BARBIE...!!! 😃
I already knew the gameplay looks so cheap like mobile games. 😅
@Anti-Matter will be all over this!
Wait... Barbie's best friend is also called Barbie, who is a woman of colour nickname'd "Brooklyn"... but has the same surname as Barbies' parents? Barbie lore has gotten so complex since my kids were young. 😂 I'm here for it though. Glad Skipper is around, she always used to be the cool one in the media I'd read and watch with them back then. Looks like they made her a little younger & less alternative.
This looks SO good!!
My girls have the mobile version. I believe it has several IAP items. No mention in the article of the Switch version will have DLC instead or if everything is included.
