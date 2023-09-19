Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Hot off the ridiculously popular Barbie movie earlier this year, publisher Budge Studios will be bringing Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures to the Switch eShop on October 27th, 2023.

Originally released for mobile devices in 2018, Dreamhouse Party sees you join Barbie and her friends as you cook, bake, dance, and dress up as you engage in a multitude of activities.

Granted, there's no sign of Robert Oppenheimer making any kind of appearance here, but it looks like a fun time for kids interested in the Barbie brand.

Here's some more information from Budge Studios:

LET'S MOVE IN

Are you into home design makeovers? Help me design every room with wonderful wallpapers and dazzling decorations. Make it your own Dreamhouse! THE COOLEST FRIENDS

Meet my best friends: Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts, Renee, a sports fanatic; Daisy, a talented DJ; Teresa, a science-lover; Nikki, an aspiring fashion designer and the one-and-only Ken. Plus, my family including my fun-loving sisters: Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea! Even my parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roberts are joining in on the adventure! COOKING AND BAKING

Why don’t you join me in my awesome kitchen? There are so many delicious recipes to cook! Get baking with Skipper and post your tasty recipes on BarbieGram for everyone to see! Mmm… Are those cupcakes I smell?!

DRESS UP

Got any fashion tips? Dress-up in beautiful princess dresses or relax in super comfy pj’s, there’s an outfit for everyone! HAIRSTYLES

Get ready for a makeover! There’s a hair salon in the DreamHouse and you can design tons of different hairstyles! Have a girls makeover day with Teresa and check out all the cool accessories you can add to your new look!

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures is currently available for pre-order at a price of £34.99.

Does this one tickle your fancy? Let us know if you plan on bagging the latest Barbie game with a comment down below.