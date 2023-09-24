Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher and developer Rocket Panda Games has announced it will be bringing its anime side-scrolling beat 'em up Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate to the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

This game is a complete remaster of the original title, rebuilt "from the ground up" on Unreal Engine 5. Players can expect enhanced visuals, improved gameplay mechanics and exciting new features. This title will also support 8-player cross-platform online play.

Here are the key features, direct from the PR:

Revamped Gameplay: Experience smoother, more fluid gameplay with retuned battle system, ensuring that every punch, kick, and special move is executed with precision.

Co-op and Online Multiplayer: Team up with friends in local co-op or challenge up to 8 fighters from around the world cross-platform.

Playable Enemy Characters: Take on the role of powerful adversaries from the Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds universe, each with their own distinct combat styles and abilities in Arcade Mode.

Original Soundtrack Remastered: An all new soundtrack has been added to immerse yourself in the game's dynamic atmosphere and also includes all of the tracks from the original and Overdrive.

Phantom Breakers All-Girl J-Rock Band Debut: All new opening song performed by the Phantom Breakers consisting of the in-universe characters, Mikoto, Waka, Itsuki, Yuzuha and Maestra.

Phantom Breakers started out in 2011 as a 2D fighting gamed developed by 5pb and MAGES, with the original spin-off Phantom Breakers: Battle Grounds arriving in 2013. Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive was previously released on the Switch eShop in 2017 and was well-received. Here's a look at this particular version in action:

Would you be interested in the upcoming remaster? Check out the teaser trailer and leave a comment below.