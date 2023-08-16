Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update #2 [Wed 16th Aug, 2023 02:15 BST]:

If you're looking for even more Game Boy Color experiences on your Nintendo Switch, WayForward has finally made Xtreme Sports available on the eShop. It will set you back $9.99 USD or your regional equivalent.

Here's the Nintendo.com description, along with a look:

The Xtreme Sports showdown has begun! Play as Guppi or her boyfriend Fin as they visit Xtreme Island and aim to become Xtreme Sports Champion by mastering five events - skateboarding, street luge, in-line skating, skyboarding, and surfing! When you aren't earning medals and challenging opponents like the mischievous Bonehead Gang, you'll explore the tropical island for secret paths and hidden challenges in this unique mix of sports, action, adventure, and role-playing. Originally released on Game Boy™ Color in 2000, it doesn't get more XTREME than this! Key Features:

• The classic action-sports-RPG returns!

• Five XTREME events to learn and conquer: skateboarding, street luge, in-line skating, skyboarding, and surfing!

• Enjoy the in-depth Story Mode or jump straight into the action with Practice Mode for a quick arcade-style fix!

• More than 400 competitors to defeat!

• Chug Twitchy Shake power ups to gain an edge in each event!

• Explore Xtreme Island to meet NPCs, find hidden medals, and discover secrets!

• Fantastic character designs from the makers of Shantae!

• Updated for Nintendo Switch™ with save states, multiple display options, and more!

Update [Wed 9th Aug, 2023 03:15 BST]:

The Game Boy Color title Xtreme Sports was meant to be returning tomorrow, but WayForward has now revealed this upcoming Switch release has been slightly delayed. It's now launching next week on 15th August.

"Previously we announced the Switch version of Xtreme Sports would hit the eShop later this week, but it turns out that date was too XTREME! But don't worry, dudes and dudettes - this classic action-sports-RPG will arrive a week from today, on August 15!"

Original article [Thu 29th Jun, 2023 00:55 BST]:

As part of some anniversary celebrations, Shantae developer WayForward has announced it will be bringing the "classic action-sports-RPG" Xtreme Sports to the Switch eShop on 10th August.

Xtreme Sports originally made its debut on the Game Boy Color back in the year 2000 as a North American exclusive. It was eventually made available in PAL regions when it was re-released on the 3DS Virtual Console service in 2014.

"It's an XTREME anniversary: Xtreme Sports, featuring five XTREME events including surfing, skyboarding, and street luge, was released 23 years ago today on Game Boy Color! This classic action-sports-RPG will be arriving August 10 on Nintendo Switch!"

According to WayForward this is the original GBC game with a "few extras and enhancements" and will be a "stand-alone purchase". In Xtreme Sports, players compete in all sorts of extreme sports such as Skateboarding and Street Luge, and must try to set the best record.

There will also be a Limited Run Games physical release of Xtreme Sports. It's currently "in production" with the estimated shipping date listed as TBD.