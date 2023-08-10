Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Red Dead Redemption is riding onto the Switch next week, and ahead of its release, a number of comparison trailers have been popping up online comparing the Nintendo version to existing versions.

This new one, by YouTube channel Cycu1, is a side-by-side of the Switch version and the game running on Xbox Series X. The previous footage released was a direct capture of gameplay running on original Xbox 360 hardware, while this latest clip shows the backward compatibility version.

It's running at a full 4K and is capped at 30fps on this platform. As also highlighted by our team at Pure Xbox, you can see some noticeable changes in the Switch port - with what appears to be increased colour saturation. The foliage in certain scenes is apparently looking a little bit different as well.

It's worth mentioning Rockstar hasn't actually released official technical specs for the Switch and PlayStation 4 versions of the game just yet, but it is referring to it as a "new conversion", rather than a direct port. Be on the lookout for even more footage of Red Dead on Switch when the game returns next week.