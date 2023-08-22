Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Red Dead Redemption made its debut on the Nintendo Switch this month as a "new conversion" of the Rockstar game. If you're wondering what exactly that means, well - you're getting 1080p docked and 720p in handheld, with the game mostly locked at 30fps.

While most players seem to be pretty happy with this, the Switch homebrew community is already pushing this particular version of Red Dead. As highlighted by game developer and YouTuber MVG, there are certain ways to run Rockstar's game at 60fps on Nintendo's hybrid hardware.

The catch is this method requires some overclocking tools and a modified Switch. Of course, overclocking hardware always comes with risks - so just keep that in mind! Here's a quick summary of MVG's final thoughts about Red Dead running at 60fps on Switch, and you can see it in action in the video above.