If I had a nickel for every time that a long-rumoured remaster shadow dropped on the Switch eShop this year, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice. Yes, with both Metroid Prime Remastered and Quake II landing on the Nintendo console out of nowhere this year, we Switch players have been eating good.

We were saddened to learn that in the former of these releases, the original development team was not credited alongside all those who worked on the remaster, with some members of that 2002 team calling the practice a "travesty". Therefore, it was with great anticipation that we waited to see whether Quake II would get the same treatment. Fortunately, things are better this time.

Yes, the original Quake II dev team are fully credited this time around, it seems. Zoid Kirsch (a former engineer at Retro Studios who was notably absent from the recent Prime remaster) took to Twitter to share the news that he and his colleagues had made it into this one, writing "This is how it should always be done".

After Nintendo left myself and the original team out of the credits for Metroid Prime Remastered, its nice to see id Software do it right and include everyone who worked on Quake II in its re-release. This should always be how its done. pic.twitter.com/gmlHdsF83k August 11, 2023

While the final Metroid Prime Remastered scroll remains unchanged, we have seen some games' credits get retroactively updated in the past — as was the case with Pac-Man World Re-PAC last year. Here's hoping that the crediting practice used by id Software on this remaster is a sign of better things to come.