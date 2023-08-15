Lego Star Wars
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga found itself at the top of the charts for the second week running thanks to some heavily discounted PS5 bundles. At retailers such as Currys, customers could bag a brand new PS5 console with the game included at a price of £399.99, though it appears that this discount is now no longer valid at the time of writing, so it'll be interesting to see where Lego Star Wars winds up next week.

Switch maintains a strong showing this week, with FIFA 23, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom all taking the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th spot respectively. FIFA 23 sold the most on the Switch this week, making up 40% of the overall console split. Pikmin 4 also moves up a spot to land in the 8th position, which is nice.

Otherwise, it's pretty standard stuff this week with only one new release in the form of Atlas Fallen at position 22. Curiously, digital copies of legacy Call of Duty games have been making waves recently thanks to the revived multiplayer compatibility on Xbox, but given that boxed copies of these titles are no longer being produced, they won't show up here. So that's yer lot!

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

1

 1 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

2

 2 FIFA 23

3

 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5

 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

10

5

Grand Theft Auto V

4

6

 Hogwarts Legacy

11

7

 Minecraft

9

 8 Pikmin 4

14

 9 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

8

 10

Gran Turismo 7

7

 11 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

15

 12 Nintendo Switch Sports

19

 13 Street Fighter 6

6

 14

God of War Ragnarok

18

 15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

36

 16 Red Dead Redemption 2

20

 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

12

 18 Forspoken

22

 19 Saints Row

17

 20 Diablo IV

28

 21 Pokémon Violet

NEW

 22

Atlas Fallen

30

 23 Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

29

 24 Super Mario Odyssey

24

 25 Resident Evil 4

23

 26 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

26

 27

Lego Harry Potter Collection

31

 28 Mario Party Superstars

21

 29 Sonic Origins Plus

32

 30 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

35

 31 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

27

 32 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

25

 33 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

38

 34 WWE 2K23

16

 35 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

37

 36 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

-

 37 Pokémon Scarlet

-

 38 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

-

 39 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

39

 40 Dark Souls Trilogy

[Compiled by GfK]

