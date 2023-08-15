LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga found itself at the top of the charts for the second week running thanks to some heavily discounted PS5 bundles. At retailers such as Currys, customers could bag a brand new PS5 console with the game included at a price of £399.99, though it appears that this discount is now no longer valid at the time of writing, so it'll be interesting to see where Lego Star Wars winds up next week.

Switch maintains a strong showing this week, with FIFA 23, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom all taking the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th spot respectively. FIFA 23 sold the most on the Switch this week, making up 40% of the overall console split. Pikmin 4 also moves up a spot to land in the 8th position, which is nice.

Otherwise, it's pretty standard stuff this week with only one new release in the form of Atlas Fallen at position 22. Curiously, digital copies of legacy Call of Duty games have been making waves recently thanks to the revived multiplayer compatibility on Xbox, but given that boxed copies of these titles are no longer being produced, they won't show up here. So that's yer lot!

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game 1 1 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2 2 FIFA 23 3 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 10 5 Grand Theft Auto V 4 6 Hogwarts Legacy 11 7 Minecraft 9 8 Pikmin 4 14 9 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 8 10 Gran Turismo 7 7 11 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 15 12 Nintendo Switch Sports 19 13 Street Fighter 6 6 14 God of War Ragnarok 18 15 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 36 16 Red Dead Redemption 2 20 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 12 18 Forspoken 22 19 Saints Row 17 20 Diablo IV 28 21 Pokémon Violet NEW 22 Atlas Fallen 30 23 Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition 29 24 Super Mario Odyssey 24 25 Resident Evil 4 23 26 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 26 27 Lego Harry Potter Collection 31 28 Mario Party Superstars 21 29 Sonic Origins Plus 32 30 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 35 31 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 27 32 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 25 33 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 38 34 WWE 2K23 16 35 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 37 36 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - 37 Pokémon Scarlet - 38 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 39 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach 39 40 Dark Souls Trilogy

