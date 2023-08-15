LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga found itself at the top of the charts for the second week running thanks to some heavily discounted PS5 bundles. At retailers such as Currys, customers could bag a brand new PS5 console with the game included at a price of £399.99, though it appears that this discount is now no longer valid at the time of writing, so it'll be interesting to see where Lego Star Wars winds up next week.
Switch maintains a strong showing this week, with FIFA 23, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom all taking the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th spot respectively. FIFA 23 sold the most on the Switch this week, making up 40% of the overall console split. Pikmin 4 also moves up a spot to land in the 8th position, which is nice.
Otherwise, it's pretty standard stuff this week with only one new release in the form of Atlas Fallen at position 22. Curiously, digital copies of legacy Call of Duty games have been making waves recently thanks to the revived multiplayer compatibility on Xbox, but given that boxed copies of these titles are no longer being produced, they won't show up here. So that's yer lot!
Here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
1
|1
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
2
|2
|FIFA 23
|
3
|3
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
5
|4
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
10
|
5
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
4
|
6
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
11
|
7
|Minecraft
|
9
|8
|Pikmin 4
|
14
|9
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
8
|10
|
Gran Turismo 7
|
7
|11
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|
15
|12
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
19
|13
|Street Fighter 6
|
6
|14
|
God of War Ragnarok
|
18
|15
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
36
|16
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
20
|17
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
12
|18
|Forspoken
|
22
|19
|Saints Row
|
17
|20
|Diablo IV
|
28
|21
|Pokémon Violet
|
NEW
|22
|
Atlas Fallen
|
30
|23
|Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition
|
29
|24
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
24
|25
|Resident Evil 4
|
23
|26
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
26
|27
|
Lego Harry Potter Collection
|
31
|28
|Mario Party Superstars
|
21
|29
|Sonic Origins Plus
|
32
|30
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
35
|31
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
27
|32
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
25
|33
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
38
|34
|WWE 2K23
|
16
|35
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
37
|36
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
-
|37
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|38
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
-
|39
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
|
39
|40
|Dark Souls Trilogy
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
