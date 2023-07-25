Ubisoft's surprisingly great open-world adventure Immortals: Fenyx Rising launched on the Switch back in 2020, but it appears that plans for a sequel have been shelved.

According to VGC, numerous development sources have confirmed that while the game was in early development over at Ubisoft Quebec, it was cancelled earlier this month due to "perceived challenges around establishing the IP".

Ubisoft had reportedly intended to expand Immortals into its own fully-fledged franchise, but doubts were then cast over its future when Ubisoft announced that it would shift focus onto its bigger brands, i.e. Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, among others.

Indeed, Ubisoft's fortunes in recent years have been less-than-stellar, to say the least, with its share price tumbling following disappointing sales for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 Edition. CEO Yves Guillemot then commented that the company should have perhaps waited until the launch of the inevitable Switch successor before releasing Sparks of Hope.