Back in July, Toree 3D developer Siactro made announced plans for a new project, with a reveal scheduled to take place soon.

Now, in an update on social media, it's been announced an "early demo" of this next game will be making an appearance at SAGE Expo on 1st September. Based on the silhouette featured in the video below, it appears Toree is making a return:





Guess who's back?!🥚I am bringing an early demo of my next game to @SAGExpo on september 1st!!! ❤️ #indiedev August 12, 2023

If you haven't already played the Toree games on the Nintendo Switch yet, they're both available for a small sum. You can learn more about these bite-sized 3D platformers in our Nintendo Life reviews: