Invites to the closed beta of EA Sports FC 24 were sent out yesterday, and as a result, we've finally got a look at the upcoming sports title running on the Switch.

Thanks to Aisac d1H3 on YouTube (via VGC), we've got our first glimpse at how EA Sports FC 24 will run on the Switch before its release next month. You can check out the video at the bottom of the article.

What's significant about this is that this is the first time the Switch version will be running on the Frostbite Engine, as previous iterations of FIFA (which EA no longer makes due to the end of FIFA's partnership with the developer).

The video is recorded via a camera — so it's not direct feed or livestream footage — but even at this quality, you can make out how the game runs. The Switch has previously gotten the short end of the stick with each new soccer game, but it seems like EA wants to change that and give hybrid console owners a chance to play on more even footing with the game's PS4 and Xbox One versions. Modes such as FC Ultimate Team, which was unveiled yesterday, look to be included with the Switch version.