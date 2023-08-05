Ahead of QuakeCon 2023 next week, a sale has gone live on the Switch eShop in the US - with all of id Software's classic first-person shooters on sale. Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is also available for a reduced price.

This sale apparently has the "lowest prices ever" on titles such as DOOM and Quake in this particular region, so be sure to grab a bargain while you can. The sale will end later this month on August 16/17.

Here's the full round-up of what's available on the Switch eShop in the US, courtesy of Nintendo Everything. This sale is taking place in the UK and across Europe, just keep in mind, games and discounts may differ in other regions.

– Doom – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Doom 3 (1993) – $1.99 (was $4.99)

– Doom 3 – $3.99 (was $9.99)

– Doom 64 – $1.99 (was $4.99)

– Doom Eternal – $9.99 (was $39.99)

– Doom II (Classic) – $1.99 (was $4.99)

– Quake – $3.29 (was $9.99)

– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – $29.99 (was $59.99)

– Wolfenstein: Youngblood – $5.99 (was $19.99)

– Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition – $7.49 (was $29.99)

– Wolfenstein II – $5.99 (was $39.99)

– Doom – £8.74 (was £34.99)

– Doom 3 – £3.19 (was £7.99)

– Doom 64 – £1.59 (was £3.99)

– Doom Eternal – £8.90 (was £26.99)

– Doom II (Classic) – £1.59 (was £3.99)

– Quake – £2.63 (was £7.99)

– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – £24.99 (was £49.99)

– Wolfenstein: Youngblood – £4.79 (was £15.99)

– Wolfenstein II – £5.24 (was £34.99)

And if you missed it, it seems id Software might be releasing a certain game during QuakeCon next week after a rating was spotted in South Korea not long ago. You can catch up on all of this in our previous coverage: