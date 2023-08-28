Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Alongside the launch of the Marvel collection, Pinball FX has now ventured to the final frontier with an all-new DLC package containing Williams' legendary Star Trek: The Next Generation table.

The package is now available to download from the Switch eShop for £8.99 / $9.99 and you can get a taste of the U.S.S. Enterprise's long-awaited arrival to the virtual-pinball realm by checking out the above launch trailer.

The table includes original music and voices from the series as well as a good number of Easter eggs for even the biggest Trekkies out there. While keeping the machine's game running, you will have to fire torpedoes to defend the starship, survive the Shuttle Simulation and more.





Beam yourself into the action, step aside to Captain Picard and start your ultimate galactic discovery!



You can find a full rundown of the DLC's features below.

Table Features: - Warp through eight U.S.S. Enterprise-D Missions

- Enjoy the original music and voiceovers by eight cast members

- Fire Photon Torpedoes to defend the starship

- Get ahead of the competition with the Warp Speed ball delivery sequence

- Survive the Shuttle Simulation in the Holodeck

- Reach Warp Factor 9.9 for unique rewards

- Find secret modes hidden from the galaxy. Become an honorary Starfleet officer today!

