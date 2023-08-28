Alongside the launch of the Marvel collection, Pinball FX has now ventured to the final frontier with an all-new DLC package containing Williams' legendary Star Trek: The Next Generation table.
The package is now available to download from the Switch eShop for £8.99 / $9.99 and you can get a taste of the U.S.S. Enterprise's long-awaited arrival to the virtual-pinball realm by checking out the above launch trailer.
The table includes original music and voices from the series as well as a good number of Easter eggs for even the biggest Trekkies out there. While keeping the machine's game running, you will have to fire torpedoes to defend the starship, survive the Shuttle Simulation and more.
You can find a full rundown of the DLC's features below.
Table Features:
- Warp through eight U.S.S. Enterprise-D Missions
- Enjoy the original music and voiceovers by eight cast members
- Fire Photon Torpedoes to defend the starship
- Get ahead of the competition with the Warp Speed ball delivery sequence
- Survive the Shuttle Simulation in the Holodeck
- Reach Warp Factor 9.9 for unique rewards
- Find secret modes hidden from the galaxy. Become an honorary Starfleet officer today!
Have you picked up the new DLC yet? Let us know in the comments.
I love this table in real life, and The Pinball Arcade port on Wii U was fun, but I’m waiting to hear some reviews before buying for FX on Switch.
The free demo game Fish Tales that debuted with FX on Switch was choppy/glitchy enough to notice during play, and took me out of the flow of the game. Honestly, it seemed like a downgrade overall compared to FX3.
Hopefully FX has been patched enough now so it plays smoothly and does this amazing pin justice.
“ALL HANDS PREPARE FOR MULTIBALL.” 😆
Zen studios will need to fix their latest game before I can drop any cash on it.
Yeah, Fish Tales looks, sounds, even plays much better in Pinball FX3, which makes me at least holding off buying tables in the new game. And I really like both ST:TNG and Twilight Zone... At least (Stern) Pinball Arcade has another good Star Trek table (until Farsight loses the license for that too). I bought almost every Williams table in FX3 (except for Indiana Jones), so I'm good on that front at least.
I love a good pinball game, but ever since trying it on VR, I just can't go back.
Not unless they re-release Pinball Dreams/Fantasies again. They released fantastic HD editions of those on iOS about a decade ado, but they vanished after one of Apple's Appocalypses, and they never got re-released. Ya, boo, sux. etc..
.. Those'd be nice in VR.
Mmmm...
