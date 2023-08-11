After being released on other platforms earlier this year, Zen Studios has today announced that 'Marvel Pinball Collection 1' will be ding-ding-dinging its way into Pinball FX on Switch on 24th August.

The announcement was made on the official @PinballFX Twitter account and a following 'Pinball Bites' video (above) on the Zen Studios YouTube channel gave a better idea of everything that will be in store for the Marvel collection.

The DLC will be comprised of 11 different tables including X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Moon Knight. All of these will be available to purchase in a singular bundle so you can bring a slice of superhero style to the free-to-play pinball title.

You can catch a glimpse of every table included in the upcoming Marvel Pinball Collection 1 in the above video, though we have also assembled the following list so you can see all those that will be bouncing over to Switch:

  • Thor
  • Iron Man
  • Fantastic Four
  • X-Men
  • Wolverine
  • Blade
  • Captain America
  • Moon Knight
  • Ghost Rider
  • Spider-Man
  • Doctor Strange

Will you be picking up this Marvel collection for Pinball FX later this month? Let us know in the comments.

[source twitter.com]