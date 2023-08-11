Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being released on other platforms earlier this year, Zen Studios has today announced that 'Marvel Pinball Collection 1' will be ding-ding-dinging its way into Pinball FX on Switch on 24th August.

The announcement was made on the official @PinballFX Twitter account and a following 'Pinball Bites' video (above) on the Zen Studios YouTube channel gave a better idea of everything that will be in store for the Marvel collection.

The DLC will be comprised of 11 different tables including X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Moon Knight. All of these will be available to purchase in a singular bundle so you can bring a slice of superhero style to the free-to-play pinball title.





Marvel Pinball Collection 1 is arriving on Nintendo Switch on August 24! 🎮

Marvel Pinball Collection 1 is arriving on Nintendo Switch on August 24! 🎮

Gear up for the greatest adventure with your beloved Marvel Super Heroes - it's going to be an EPIC blast! 💥#NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/TVxtfyBv3H

You can catch a glimpse of every table included in the upcoming Marvel Pinball Collection 1 in the above video, though we have also assembled the following list so you can see all those that will be bouncing over to Switch:

Thor

Iron Man

Fantastic Four

X-Men

Wolverine

Blade

Captain America

Moon Knight

Ghost Rider

Spider-Man

Doctor Strange

Will you be picking up this Marvel collection for Pinball FX later this month? Let us know in the comments.