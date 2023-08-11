After being released on other platforms earlier this year, Zen Studios has today announced that 'Marvel Pinball Collection 1' will be ding-ding-dinging its way into Pinball FX on Switch on 24th August.
The announcement was made on the official @PinballFX Twitter account and a following 'Pinball Bites' video (above) on the Zen Studios YouTube channel gave a better idea of everything that will be in store for the Marvel collection.
The DLC will be comprised of 11 different tables including X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Moon Knight. All of these will be available to purchase in a singular bundle so you can bring a slice of superhero style to the free-to-play pinball title.
You can catch a glimpse of every table included in the upcoming Marvel Pinball Collection 1 in the above video, though we have also assembled the following list so you can see all those that will be bouncing over to Switch:
- Thor
- Iron Man
- Fantastic Four
- X-Men
- Wolverine
- Blade
- Captain America
- Moon Knight
- Ghost Rider
- Spider-Man
- Doctor Strange
Will you be picking up this Marvel collection for Pinball FX later this month? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 4
There is still a huge amount of work needed to bring FX up to FX3-quality visuals on the Switch... A shame, as this pack would have played perfectly and looked perfect in FX3 even years ago! I really hope some Switch patches are being worked on.
I'm a fan of the Zen pinball tables, but it's the old Williams tables that really get me going. The FX table offerings were pretty sparse at launch, but I'm glad to see them working to remedy that so quickly.
11 tables - thats a lot of content and challenge. Gotta love Zen for creating such quality tables, although i personally still think the Aliens table is their best ever.
I’m much more excited to see Williams’ excellent Star Trek: The Next Generation table coming to Pinball FX later this month.
Tap here to load 4 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...