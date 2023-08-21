Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Red Art Games has announced that the PC 'Wizard Simulator' Spellcaster University will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

Originally developed by Sneaky Yak Studio and ported to Switch by Red Art Studios, the game has been reasonably well received by critics and gamers alike, holding an average score of 73 on Metacritic and almost 3000 'Very Positive' user reviews on Steam.

Here's a peek at some of the key features:

- Build your university using an original magic decks mechanism. Each game will be unique.

- Access different decks according to the magic taught in your schools. Make choices and take advantage of opportunities to create a unique university.

- Explore the Arcane Deck to access artifacts with strange powers and rooms that defy reality.

- Dive into the Deck of Light to take care of your students and teachers.

- Use the Nature Deck to gain access to a wide range of magical beasts.

- Choose the Alchemy Deck to boost the production of mana and potions.

- Yield to the Shadow Deck to teach real discipline to all those nasty students.

The game is now available for physical pre-order via Red Art Games for $34.99, or you can opt for the digital edition at a slightly lower price of $24.99.

Will you be picking up Spellcaster University for the Switch? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.