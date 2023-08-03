Later this year, Sonic the Hedgehog will return again with a brand new side-scrolling adventure in the form of Sonic Superstars.

Players will take control of the Blue Blur alongside Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as they work together to take on the dastardly Dr. Eggman and the returning fan-favourite, Fang.

In addition, however, Sonic co-creator Naoto Ohshima has designed what will be his first original Sonic character in decades with Trip, an "intimidating" villain showcased in a recent Game Informer article. The character will prove to be a different take on the usual Sonic villain, with Ohshima and Sonic Team creative officer Takashi Iizuka striving to add complexity to Trip in a way that hasn't been seen before.

Here's what Iizuka had to say:

"The team wanted to show that Trip is not that usual enemy, and we wanted to introduce her in a way that's not the obvious 'Oh, I'm super strong' way. When we presented Trip in the very beginning, I think she even falls on her face in the very first scene you see her in.

"The first thing I think people will be thinking is, 'Who is she, and why is she a super strong enemy? What's going on?' We wanted to introduce the character in that way to make it different from how enemies have always been presented in Sonic games."

Iizuka goes on to state that Sonic Superstars will retain the unique flavour of classic Sonic games, opting not to include voiceover work in order to allow the story to be told through action. Regardless, Iizuka is confident that people will "enjoy watching Trip and watching her go through the story as an enemy".

Sonic Superstars will launch on the Nintendo Switch in Fall 2023.

What do you make of Trip's design for Sonic Superstars? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.