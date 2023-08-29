Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being announced (and leaked) back in July, publisher GameMill Entertainment has today revealed that Skull Island: Rise of Kong will be swinging onto Switch on 17th October — right around the release of every other game ever, then.

Developed by IguanaBee Studios, this third-person action-adventure game will see you taking on the role of the King (Kong, not Elvis) on a quest to establish his position at the top of the Skull Island food chain. Curious as to what the story is about? We're glad you asked because this one sees you setting out to "avenge the death of Kong's parents" — yes, really.

You'll have to make your way across the mysterious Skull Island, discovering new powers and abilities, and taking on waves of weird and wonderful foes who attempt to stand in your way. For a closer look at some of the game's features and a peak at some screenshots, check out the following from GameMill:

Explore the Origins of the King: Start your journey as the orphaned Kong and experience his evolution to the 30-foot King of Skull Island as you hunt for revenge against Gaw.

Unleash the Fury of Kong: Deal devastating combos to dominate Gaw’s ferocious minions, and unleash your rage to heighten the impact of your attacks. Send even the most gargantuan of enemies fleeing with your earth-shattering roar and brutal finishing attacks.

Ascend to New Heights: Gain new abilities through special events and intense boss fights to unlock Kong’s full potential.

Discover the Mythos of Skull Island: Explore cel-shaded environments including mountainous terrain, jungles, swamps, skullite-filled caves and more to unearth collectibles, unlock new areas, and learn more about the mysterious history of this faraway land.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is now available to pre-order for £34.99 / $39.99 and we can also expect to see a Digital Deluxe version — including several exclusive 'film grain' filters, the in-game 'Kong Style Pack', a boss-rush mode and behind-the-scenes features — appearing soon for $49.99 (or your regional equivalent).



Will you be picking up this one in October? Let us know in the comments.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.