Update [Thu 20th Jul, 2023 15:30 BST]: GameMill Entertainment has now officially announced Skull Island: Rise of Kong following the leak from Amazon Spain earlier today. No release date has been announced, but it will be available "later this year".

In development at IguanaBee Studios, the game is up for pre-order at major retailers for $39.99 with a Digital Deluxe edition known as the 'Colossal Edition' available for pre-order soon.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Explore the Origins of the King: Start your journey as the orphaned Kong and experience his evolution to the King of Skull Island as you hunt for revenge against Gaw.

- Unleash the Fury of Kong: Deal devastating combos to dominate Gaw’s ferocious minions, and unleash your rage to heighten the impact of your attacks. Send even the most gargantuan of enemies fleeing with your earth-shattering roar and brutal finishing attacks.

- Ascend to New Heights: Gain new abilities through special events and intense boss fights to unlock Kong’s full potential.

- Discover the Mythos of Skull Island: Explore mountainous terrain, jungles, swamps, skullite-filled caves and more to unearth collectibles, unlock new areas, and learn more about the mysterious history of this faraway land.

Original Article [Thu 20th Jul, 2023 13:15 BST]:

Strap yourselves in, folks, because a new King Kong game looks to be making its way to the Switch at some point in the near future.

As spotted by Gematsu (thanks, VGC), Skull Island: Rise of Kong has been leaked by Amazon Spain, revealing not only the title, but also some screenshots and box art images. In short, it looks more than legit and is being published by GameMill Entertainment.

The listing currently displays a release date of December 31st, 2024, which is almost certainly a placeholder. We're anticipating an official announcment fairly soon, so hopefully we'll have more of an idea of when to expect it then.

As for what the game entails, the official description reads as follows (loosely translated via Google):

"Embark on a 3rd person action adventure to avenge the death of your parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: Gaw. Conquer waves of primal beasts and defeat your archenemy's minions to become the rightful king of Skull Island. Cross the mysterious island and discover the history and secrets it hides as you come across swamps, waterfalls, jungle and caves full of skullites that give power to the flora and fauna of the island."

Sounds neat! We're definitely intrigued, at least. We'll keep an eye out for an official announcement and update you on any further developments.

