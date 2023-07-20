Update [Thu 20th Jul, 2023 15:30 BST]: GameMill Entertainment has now officially announced Skull Island: Rise of Kong following the leak from Amazon Spain earlier today. No release date has been announced, but it will be available "later this year".
In development at IguanaBee Studios, the game is up for pre-order at major retailers for $39.99 with a Digital Deluxe edition known as the 'Colossal Edition' available for pre-order soon.
Here's a look at the key features:
- Explore the Origins of the King: Start your journey as the orphaned Kong and experience his evolution to the King of Skull Island as you hunt for revenge against Gaw.
- Unleash the Fury of Kong: Deal devastating combos to dominate Gaw’s ferocious minions, and unleash your rage to heighten the impact of your attacks. Send even the most gargantuan of enemies fleeing with your earth-shattering roar and brutal finishing attacks.
- Ascend to New Heights: Gain new abilities through special events and intense boss fights to unlock Kong’s full potential.
- Discover the Mythos of Skull Island: Explore mountainous terrain, jungles, swamps, skullite-filled caves and more to unearth collectibles, unlock new areas, and learn more about the mysterious history of this faraway land.
Original Article [Thu 20th Jul, 2023 13:15 BST]:
Strap yourselves in, folks, because a new King Kong game looks to be making its way to the Switch at some point in the near future.
As spotted by Gematsu (thanks, VGC), Skull Island: Rise of Kong has been leaked by Amazon Spain, revealing not only the title, but also some screenshots and box art images. In short, it looks more than legit and is being published by GameMill Entertainment.
The listing currently displays a release date of December 31st, 2024, which is almost certainly a placeholder. We're anticipating an official announcment fairly soon, so hopefully we'll have more of an idea of when to expect it then.
As for what the game entails, the official description reads as follows (loosely translated via Google):
"Embark on a 3rd person action adventure to avenge the death of your parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: Gaw. Conquer waves of primal beasts and defeat your archenemy's minions to become the rightful king of Skull Island. Cross the mysterious island and discover the history and secrets it hides as you come across swamps, waterfalls, jungle and caves full of skullites that give power to the flora and fauna of the island."
Sounds neat! We're definitely intrigued, at least. We'll keep an eye out for an official announcement and update you on any further developments.
Are you up for a new King Kong game on Switch? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.
Heart attack reading this in the morning as Donkey Kong
I don't like that franchise, but to realize Game Mills, Microids, Outright Games, Merge Games, Team 17 are the publishers who still willing to relive the old franchises during 2000's era.
Interesting...for a moment there I thought it was based on the Monsterverse Kong. But I guess not.
Not that it bothers me. Last time I've owned a King Kong game was Peter Jackson's King kong: The Game. But...I don't think I'll get this tho...
GameMill is publishing? In that case I'll take a hard pass. They're a low-tier publisher. The only exception has been Cruis'n Blast.
I think I’ll stick to Peter Jackson’s King Kong game on GBA
Meh, I prefer Godzilla.
After the goblin now this
Based on the kids cartoon then
God dang it for a split second I thought it was the movie tie in getting a remaster.
This the same place that leaked P3 remake for Switch?
"Donkey has competition"? Dood Donkey has barely been in the game for the last 10 years, I'd say at this point he's more chilling on the bench than getting in the ring.
@NCChris
Unfortunately so, yeah. Seems like Ninty doesn't care about the ape that made them huge in the video game industry to begin with.. Oh well, that's fine. I'm caring less and less about Ninty these days too haha. Their glory days are long gone after all.
@AcridSkull @DanijoEX As soon as I read the headline, despite the cool looking Kong pic, I assumed it was associated with the Netflix show “Skull Island” which recently released (in the US at least) b/c of course it is.
Though in fairness my kid signed us up for Netflix 2 days ago so we could watch “The Witcher” season 3 and “Skull Island”, which I’ve read a lot of good things about and nothing bad, so it was first and foremost on my mind.😁
BTW if you haven’t heard they were supposed to be showing off next years “Godzilla x Kong” monsterverse movie at San Diego Comic Con this weekend but they pulled it b/c of the ongoing strikes.😢
Well, I'm a complete sucker for the King Kong universe, so I'll keep an eye on this game from now on. The premise sounds cool
@rjejr Though the announcement was pulled, DC still showcased its "Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong" miniseries. It seemed way out of left field, but hearing that there was supposed to be a GvsK announcement makes the comic seem way less random.
Never been big on King Kong, but I'm a pretty big Godzilla fan.
Donkey Kong would need to release a new game for there actually to be competition 🤷🏻♂️
@Mauzuri Isn't the Nintendo Switch their best selling console?
King Kong 2005 Collection with the console/PSP/DS/GBA games incoming?
Extremely unlikely, but I would be almost tempted if that were the case, even though I have little to no interest in the source material.
While I seem to recall hearing terrible things about the games back in the day, I do miss the days when it was worth getting more than one version of a multiplatform release as the handheld iterations were usually completely different to the console games (and even from each other considering the vast technical differences between PSP/DS/GBA) with only the title/IP in common.
If you really liked the IP, it meant you got multiple games releasing simultaneously (though this could easily add up, cost-wise).
I would love to see the Harry Potter games re-released in this way, complete with the best presentation of the PC/console games plus any handheld adaptations (though the DS games may need to be reworked for a single screen). I can't see this happening in the form of one massive collection, but I don't think that releasing them on a per-movie basis is unreasonable either.
Plus, I just really want those early GBC games on modern hardware. I thought they far surpassed the GBA adaptations, despite the technically superior A/V presentation.
@Magician
are you thinking of Raw Thrills? or am i missing something?
great! cant wait to read about what a 4 this game is.
@Sisilly_G
"I do miss the days when it was worth getting more than one version of a multiplatform release as the handheld iterations were usually completely different to the console games."
ME TOO! as much as ive enjoyed mine, it was the switch that killed off handheld gaming, ironically.
what we end up with are games that dont quite run at console-level expectation on the TV, but also arent always well optimized for handheld.
I dont understand why games cant change up the UI or even graphical style, filters, or gameplay(!) for docked/handheld mode respectively.
@-wc- : They could, in theory, but third parties already tend to ignore the Switch's unique features as it is (especially the touch screen, and occasionally motion controls, including situations where a prior release has had it on Wii/Wii U; Resident Evil 4 to name an example), and so I definitely can't see them tailoring games specifically between docked/handheld modes apart from adjusting the resolution (and perhaps improving performance in parts).
Exploring around Skull Island and fighting monsters as Kong is definitely a solid premise for a game, I guess we'll see how it pans out.
@-wc-
https://gamemill.com/games/cruisinblast/
This looks like the spiritual successor to Gollum.
As long as it's not like that terrible King Kong game that launched with the Xbox 360 years ago I'm all for this.
Looks like shovelware
@JokerCK who is this gollum you speak of. I only know smegol
For a movie licensed game this looks surprisingly low budget. There is really nothing in this trailer that sparks my interest of this being fun.
@Magician Agreed. Still think it’s a shame Nintendo themselves didn’t publish it given the IP is theirs anyway, could have given them the extra funding to get online modes in too
