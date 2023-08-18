The one and only John Marston has finally made a return this week with Rockstar's 2010 action-adventure Red Dead Redemption galloping onto the Nintendo Switch as a "new conversion".

Early impressions and even some reviews are now doing the rounds on the internet, and even though this particular version doesn't include the online multiplayer component and costs a premium price, so far the reception seems to be generally positive.

Here's just a handful of impressions from critics and Nintendo fans so far about the Red Dead Redemption Switch port:



"Rockstar's Wild West masterpiece also rocks the Nintendo console." - PC Games Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare [Switch - 88] https://t.co/q11xZTKAyG "Rockstar's Wild West masterpiece also rocks the Nintendo console." - PC Games pic.twitter.com/DRKyYCVdd2 August 17, 2023

#RedDeadRedemption #NintendoSwitch Red Dead Redemption looks great on Switch, both docked and handheld. SwitchUP did a nice comparison clearly showing the remastered visuals on Switch https://t.co/bTlEdE4wnS August 17, 2023

pic.twitter.com/xed219Pm9m Strangely found the game very very very quiet on Switch Lite, I brought my Bluetooth headphones in to work and it's a HUGE improvement. 👍 #RedDeadRedemption August 17, 2023

Red Dead Redemption plays great on Switch, but it can't justify its sky-high price tag. https://t.co/ufaTmNrQkg August 17, 2023

#NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/f2zMIpkXEb Playing Red Dead Redemption on Switch. It’s a pretty good port & It’s aged pretty well. Really enjoying it so far. #RedDeadRedemption August 17, 2023





- Red Dead Redemption

- Vampire Survivors



You snag either of these? Two fantastic titles at very different price points dropped on Nintendo Switch today https://t.co/4jX0McglvG - Red Dead Redemption- Vampire SurvivorsYou snag either of these? pic.twitter.com/vZVtULpjN6 August 17, 2023





Our gameplay video is out now:



(Review coming soon) Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch is one of the best ports I've played to date. Sure it's an old game, but it runs butter smooth without really sacrificing the quality. 😳🙌Our gameplay video is out now: https://t.co/oPR8PCNNJI (Review coming soon) pic.twitter.com/0HNBjOMptj August 17, 2023

As you can see, our own video producer Felix has already taken a look at the game in action on Switch and can confirm it runs pretty darn well. Be on the lookout for our own Red Dead Redemption Nintendo Life review coming soon!