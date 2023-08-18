The one and only John Marston has finally made a return this week with Rockstar's 2010 action-adventure Red Dead Redemption galloping onto the Nintendo Switch as a "new conversion".
Early impressions and even some reviews are now doing the rounds on the internet, and even though this particular version doesn't include the online multiplayer component and costs a premium price, so far the reception seems to be generally positive.
Here's just a handful of impressions from critics and Nintendo fans so far about the Red Dead Redemption Switch port:
As you can see, our own video producer Felix has already taken a look at the game in action on Switch and can confirm it runs pretty darn well. Be on the lookout for our own Red Dead Redemption Nintendo Life review coming soon!