Following ongoing rumours, Quake II has finally made its debut on the Nintendo Switch as an "enhanced and complete version" of id Software's 1997 first-person shooter classic.

While everyone can access the game on the Switch eShop and multiple other platforms right now for a small sum if you're not already playing it, you might be curious to know how it compares and what it's like on the Switch - so we've rounded up some early "hands-on" impressions.

We'll start off with the YouTube channel SwitchUp, which focused on the Nintendo version of this release:

"This is the absolute definitive version of Quake 2, but it's more than that, it's Quake 2 it's all the expansion, it's Quake 64, it's the accessibility stuff put on top, the gyro aiming, the multiplayer, it's the performance, it's improved sound, lighting, visuals - everything about this. This is probably one of, if not the best, I have ever played on any device. It does kind of remind of the Metroid Prime Remaster we got."

FPS legend and YouTuber GmanLives also had high praise for this remaster:

"id Software and Nightdive Studios have yet again brought an old classic into the modern age, and the fact it's for one of the most underappreciated shooters of that era is even more of a bonus. Finally, maybe people can stop acting like this is some sort of medicore shooter and start appreciating it for what it is - along with enjoying some new features and mechanics. Now if they can only do the same thing for Quake 4, then we'll be all set."

That Trav Guy was just as satisfied:

"This is still Quake II at its best...Unlike the Quake 1 remaster which mostly left the game untouched and gave it a facelift, Nightdive made some tweaks to Quake II to make it probably the definitive Q2 experience."

Moving away from YouTube, it seems the game is also being just as well received by the fanbase on other platforms like Steam, with the user reviews still well and truly in the "positive" according to SteamDB (via Reddit).

Here are just some of latest user reviews on this same platform, praising Nightdive Studio's efforts:

User 'KingKrouch' on Steam: "Gigachads at ID Software and Nightdive releasing a better remaster than 99% of AAA game publishers for the low price of $10 and completely free for people who already own Quake II on Steam."

User 'Paper_Newz' on Steam: "can't recommend this enough, played this through my childhood, and just got the free remaster update, give these guys a raise. It's a classic must play shooter from the 90's. 100/10. And for that price? With the Mission Packs? New Campaign? must have.

You can learn more about Quake II on Switch in our announcement post, and check out the official trailer below: