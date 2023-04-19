Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sega and Lego have unveiled four brand new Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets, and they're launching on 1st August 2023.

Tails and Amy now have their own minifigures and their own sets too in the form of Tails' Workshop — which comes with its own Tornado Plane — and Amy's Animal Rescue Island. The other two sets are the Speed Sphere, which allows Sonic to do his iconic spin dash, and the Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge, with a giant ring and a loop-de-loop. Sonic can also chill out with a Flicky while indulging in some chili dogs, too. Absolutely perfect.

A few new Badniks will be coming with these new sets, such as the Moto Bug, Buzz Bomber, and Clucky. And all four sets have varying degrees of complexity and and playability.

Here are all four sets:

Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge

292 pieces

Comes with Sonic, Moto bug Badnik, Flicky

29,99 EUR / 34,99 USD / 24,99 GBP

Tails’s Workshop and Tornado Plane

376 pieces

Comes with Sonic, Tails, Clucky, Buzz Bomber

42,99 EUR / 39,99 USD / 37,99 GBP

Amy’s Animal Rescue Island

388 pieces

Comes with Amy, Tails, Crabmeat, Picky, Pocky, and a Flicky

52,99 EUR / 49,99 USD / 46,99 GBP

Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge

802 pieces

Comes with Sonic, Amy, a Flicky, Becky, Pocky, Pecky, Dr. Eggman, Chopper, and Newtron

104,99 EUR / 99,99 USD / 94,99 GBP

If you can't wait for these to launch in August and need your LEGO Sonic fix right now, you can still get your hands on the LEGO Ideas Green Hill Zone Set that launched last year:

Will you be picking any of these up from 1st August? Dash on down to the comments to let us know.