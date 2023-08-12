Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Rockstar Games will release Red Dead Redemption on the Nintendo Switch next week, and if you're wondering how much space you'll need to download and install this one on your system read on.

According to Nintendo's Switch eShop and website, this "new conversion" of the Red Dead will require an 11.4GB download. This particular version of the game includes not only the base game but also the Undead Nightmare expansion.

One mode that will be missing from the Switch version though is online multiplayer, which allows players to become an outlaw and participate in various co-op and multiplayer modes.

If you would prefer a physical version of this game, the good news is Rockstar will be releasing a retail copy later this year on 13th October. Physical pre-orders are now also available on sites like Amazon.