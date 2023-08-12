Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ahead of Netflix's live-action One Piece premiere later this month, Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy) has spoken about how Nintendo games have influenced his career.

He loves series like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda - referring to Link and Mario as his "two heroes" growing up while calling the Wii title Super Mario Galaxy "one of the best pieces of art". Unfortunately, he feels like he's missing out on some parts of Nintendo's history - with the 19-year-old actor revealing how he would "really love" a GameCube to experience a number of "iconic" games on this platform including Wind Waker:

"I would love to play Zelda: The Wind Waker but not the remaster from the Wii U, the original from the GameCube, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Super Mario Sunshine, Luigi's Mansion - there are so many iconic GameCube games I haven't been able to play..."

Admittedly, Luffy's live-action actor isn't the only Nintendo fan wanting to relive Link's cel-shaded adventure. During the Switch generation, many other Zelda enthusiasts have been calling for Nintendo to re-release this entry, and there have even been some rumours about a possible re-release.

As for other GameCube titles like Super Mario Sunshine, Nintendo decided to offer this one as a "limited-time" game and has also re-released and remastered titles like Pikmin 1+2 and Metroid Prime on the Switch. Nintendo offers many classics through its Switch Online service as well, but GameCube isn't one of them.