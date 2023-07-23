Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo's Omega Force have announced they will be bolstering the fighter count in the Musou game One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 with the Character Pass 2.

This second wave of content will contain three new download packs and nine characters in total. The first pack "The Battle of Onigashima Pack" is arriving this September and comes with "Onigashima Battle Luffy" and two other characters.

DLC 4 will be followed by DLC 5 and DLC 6 - with silhouettes teasing some of the other characters on the way. Each of these packs will also contain a total of three characters. And if you purchase the second character pass you'll receive a "Onigashima Battle" costume for Trafalgar D. Water Law.

