Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Paradox Pokémon are an undoubted highlight of Gen 9. Depending on what version of the game you're playing, you'll be able to encounter Ancient or Future Pokémon — Pokémon that look like ones you've encountered in previous games, but are either distant past or future versions of that Pokémon.

There are some pretty amazing Paradox Pokémon in the base game — Slither Wing is a ground slug take on Volcarona, and Iron Valiant blends Gardevoir and Gallade together in sleek, terrifying metallic form. But yesterday, during the Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase, we got a look at two brand new Paradox 'mons coming in The Indigo Disk (part two of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero). And one of them in particular has got fans talking.

Meet Raging Bolt, a quadrupedal sauropod-like Pokémon with a long neck and a head that looks like it's buried in the clouds — that's actually its mane.

Long-time fans will recognise that Raging Bolt bears some resemblances to Raikou, one of the three legendary dogs from Pokémon Gold & Silver, and it follows Walking Wake, which was a Paradox version of Suicune. The thing is, Raging Bolt's design has been... divisive, to say the least. Colour us surprised that a Pokémon design proves to be controversial! But Raikou is a pretty popular Pokémon with an iconic saber-toothed tiger design, and the Paradox version makes some pretty big, bold changes. And people have come out both roasting the design and in defense of this tall new Paradox Pokémon.





Why did they make paradox raikou so silly I love it#RagingBolt pic.twitter.com/5xOKWRGvbe Long.....cat?Why did they make paradox raikou so silly I love it #PokemonScarletViolet August 8, 2023

Oh no what happened to Raikou? — Yoni ☆ Arousement (@YoniArousement) August 9, 2023

Just like Walking Wake, Raging Bolt's design has been inspired by clades of dinosaurs. Walking Wake is based on the theropods, so designing Raging Bolt after a sauropod — most likely a Brontosaurus, which actually means "thunder lizard" — just makes sense.

Few Pokémon designs will ever please everyone, but it's always interesting to see how fans react to redesigns or reinterpretations of classic Pokémon from previous generations. Entei will likely get a Paradox version too, given the art in the Scarlet/Violet Book in-game.

So we want to know what you, lovely readers, think of this divisive new Pokémon. Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts on the ancient Pokémon in the comments.