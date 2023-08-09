Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Paradox Pokémon are an undoubted highlight of Gen 9. Depending on what version of the game you're playing, you'll be able to encounter Ancient or Future Pokémon — Pokémon that look like ones you've encountered in previous games, but are either distant past or future versions of that Pokémon.
There are some pretty amazing Paradox Pokémon in the base game — Slither Wing is a ground slug take on Volcarona, and Iron Valiant blends Gardevoir and Gallade together in sleek, terrifying metallic form. But yesterday, during the Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase, we got a look at two brand new Paradox 'mons coming in The Indigo Disk (part two of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero). And one of them in particular has got fans talking.
Meet Raging Bolt, a quadrupedal sauropod-like Pokémon with a long neck and a head that looks like it's buried in the clouds — that's actually its mane.
Long-time fans will recognise that Raging Bolt bears some resemblances to Raikou, one of the three legendary dogs from Pokémon Gold & Silver, and it follows Walking Wake, which was a Paradox version of Suicune. The thing is, Raging Bolt's design has been... divisive, to say the least. Colour us surprised that a Pokémon design proves to be controversial! But Raikou is a pretty popular Pokémon with an iconic saber-toothed tiger design, and the Paradox version makes some pretty big, bold changes. And people have come out both roasting the design and in defense of this tall new Paradox Pokémon.
Just like Walking Wake, Raging Bolt's design has been inspired by clades of dinosaurs. Walking Wake is based on the theropods, so designing Raging Bolt after a sauropod — most likely a Brontosaurus, which actually means "thunder lizard" — just makes sense.
Few Pokémon designs will ever please everyone, but it's always interesting to see how fans react to redesigns or reinterpretations of classic Pokémon from previous generations. Entei will likely get a Paradox version too, given the art in the Scarlet/Violet Book in-game.
So we want to know what you, lovely readers, think of this divisive new Pokémon. Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts on the ancient Pokémon in the comments.
Comments 28
Yeah... no... please no...
Why so many people going to museum watch giraffes?! I go for dinosaurs to museum!
What really throws me off is the mane and head, which look like they don't match the rest of the body. Otherwise it could have been a good idea
giraf
It actually looks very similar to the Infinite Fusion art of RaikouXGirafarig.
I love it, absolutely think its goofy and majestic in all the perfect ways
I would give anything to never see it again, and that's coming from someone who liked Frigajig or whatever it's called.
But it's got people talking so in that way it's a success?
What throws me off are the names of Paradox Pokémon … like Indian naming … that’s like calling bees Yellow Inverse Mosquitoes
Why can’t they have normal names? Messes up my OCD
At this point, it is what it is. I'm not losing sleep over it.
I'd love if they elaborated on paradox Pokémon more, or gave legendary Pokémon back their "legendary" status (story events, special areas etc). There should be more to paradox Pokémon than "it looks like something from a book".
Not a fan, but I do admittedly have a bias towards cat-like creatures. It isn't the worst Pokemon design either. I'll at least take it over the uninspired Gen 5 monkeys.
At first I didn't like it, but it's grown on me. I like how it's a sauropod, and I like how the mane circles around it's head, making it look like a storm cloud, with it's head peaking through said cloud.
Honestly I'm happy when they make Pokémon really really silly looking. It's absolutely an important part of the series' appeal, even though many fans hoping for typical "cool" creatures may think it's a stupid idea.
@Nintendencies My thoughts exactly
What actually bothers me is how Game Freak are locking the ability to take selfies in larger groups on the DLC.
Well I mean the sabertooth tiger is already a prehistoric creature, so you'd think they would just make it more feral and savage looking. But no, let's make it like a dinosaur.
Poor Iron Crown.
Joking aside, I may be slightly biased here given my allegiance to Scarlet but man: I absolutely ADORE Raging Bolt. Turning Raikou into a Brontosaurus is both completely out-of-left field yet makes a ton of sense if you read into the etymology side of things (Brontosaurus literally translates to Thunder Lizard, how could they NOT make a dino Raikou into one) and it's design straddles a fantastic line between looking adorably goofy and extremely menacing (the mane turning into a thundercloud with it's head peeking out is BRILLIANT).
He's certainly an unconventional take on a Raikou variant but sometimes the best mons are those that take an idea and twist it into something wildly unexpected, you know? Absolutely love them and I cannot WAIT to see what a potential dino Entei could look like if Suicune/Raikou get variants as cool and interesting as these
If it wasn’t Raikou, no one would be complaining. I think it looks good.
IT IS NOT A GIRAFFE. IT is a brachiosaurus. A DINOSAUR. since scarlet paradox pokemon are all prehistoric. A giraffe Is an animal from the present. If you still think it is a giraffe. You are factully wrong.. I love the design. Hope you learned something.
So next gen, I wonder how they will re-invent the Regi Trio
It looks stupid. Just like 97% of all Pokémon after Gen 2.
the only bad part about it is the face. Raikou’s face has always looked pretty ugly so I wish that had been tweaked, because the rest of the design is a pretty nice improvement over how rough standard Raikou is
@Axecon so about that
I prefer it to that metal Cobalion at least.
It's a design that I don't have any opinion over it. It just is for me.
Designer 1: Alright, what pokemon should we turn into a prehistoric animal?
Designer 2: The saber-toothed tiger.
Designer 1: Isn't that already a-
Designer 2: Doesn't matter.
Designer 1: So do we make it bulkier? Give it bigger teeth?
Designer 2: Brachiosaurus.
Designer 1: Didn't we already make a-
Designer 2: BRACHIO. SAURUS.
@PlasmaticSnake as someone who has played and loved Pokémon since Red and Blue, I can honestly say that the first two gens were just as stupid looking as the rest. Go ask Mr. Mime.
yeah, kind of think it's soon time to wrap up Pokemon.
I’m here for all the paradox Pokemon. They’re fun and unique. Some of y’all are just too picky lol
I'm waiting for paradox Entei to be a Pterosaur or a fish.
Tap here to load 28 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...