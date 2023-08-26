It's been a busy month for the Pokémon series with a bunch of broadcast announcements and even a release date locked in for the first part of the Scarlet and Violet DLC.

To top it off, The Pokémon Company is now also celebrating the Game Boy Advance title Pokémon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire. Believe it or not, the Jupiter-developed title is now 20 years old. This game was originally released in Japan and North America in August 2003 and was a sequel to the original Pokémon Pinball Game Boy Color title dating back to 1999.

As you can see in the anniversary social media post, it's already got a lot of fans begging TPC for a possible revival - with many hoping to see this sequel added to Nintendo's Switch Online service, which now includes the Game Boy Advance library. There are even some requests for a full-blown revival of the series.

IM LITERALLY BEGGING YOU TO PUT THIS ON NINTENDO SWITCH ONLINE I AM SO SERIOUS THIS GAME IS THE ONLY REASON I EVER BOOT UP MY 20 YEAR OLD GBA. https://t.co/qD7AVGy32W August 25, 2023

Please give us a new Pokémon Pinball game 🥺 And release this one for Switch Online! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/phoQJGCvAm August 25, 2023

PLEASE GIVE ME POKEMON PINBALL 3 I BEG OF YE https://t.co/lR1ATEHFFR August 25, 2023

https://t.co/gEWEWYejPq A series that needs to return... Will also accept the last two being added to NSO August 25, 2023





PUT IT ON NSO I BEG OF YOU DONT ASK ME IF I COMPLETED THE POKÉDEXPUT IT ON NSO I BEG OF YOU https://t.co/SRmEzBrB7T August 25, 2023

Unfortunately, for now, if you want to officially play this particular pinball game, you'll need to own an original copy as well as a Game Boy Advance. Of course, you can also get your retro Pokémon fix from the Switch Online service. Two games added earlier this month include Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2.