Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Fervir Games have confirmed that the pixel art RPG Creature Keeper will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Boasting some lovely retro-inspired visuals, the game sees you befriend a number of unique creatures, dress them up, cook for them, and craft a number of helpful items as you embark on an epic adventure to restore balance to the world of Thera.

Here are some more details from Graffiti Games:

Take up the ancient role of a Creature Keeper. A strange sickness is affecting otherwise healthy creatures and you must uncover its mysteries to restore balance to a world divided.

Assemble your dream team by befriending a bevy of creatures to fight alongside you.

Learn recipes while adventuring and cook up tasty meals to help your creatures grow in their own special way.

More knowledge = more power! Raise your party and fight corrupted creatures to unlock creature notes, skills, recipes, and more in the Bestiary.

Customize your play style by crafting a variety of weapons and trinkets with unique effects.

Grow ingredients, power ups, equipment, and more with your Pocket Garden, a magical portable farm.

Craft fashion items such as hats, masks, and accessories for your creatures to wear!

We'll have more on Creature Keeper, including its release date, as soon as we hear.

Are you up for trying out Creature Keeper when it launches on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.