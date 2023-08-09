It has been just about a year since RPG Time: The Legend of Wright sketched its way onto the Switch and now publisher Aniplex and developer DeskWorks are giving us an excuse to turn to a new page as they have released a free update titled 'Monster Party'.

This continues all of the homemade appeal of the base game and will see you heading to the 'Monster Party' festival, where you will have to make the most of your pen, paper and dice skills to play through an all-new board game. Your objective is to collect the most Demon King Badges and become the victor, but if the original game is anything to go by, you can expect a good helping of fun interactions to be found along the way.

If you have never come across the base game before, here are some screenshots of the new 'Monster Party' update to give an idea of what to expect from the homemade notebook style:

The Monster Party update is available to download for free right now.

We had a good time with this charming little RPG last year, and this seems like the perfect opportunity to head back in for another dose of whimsical exploring.