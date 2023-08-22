Nintendo has released a new update for the Switch, bumping the firmware up to Version 16.1.0. This is the fifth update of 2023 and the first one we've had since May.

According to the official support page, this update comes with more stability improvements to enhance the "overall experience" for Switch players. Here's the full description:

Ver. 16.1.0 (Released August 21, 2023)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Dataminer OatmealDome has shared some extra insight, revealing "various components" and the "bad words lists" have been updated: