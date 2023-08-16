Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC got another trailer last weekend at the Pokémon World Championships and since then, Nintendo has been recapping everything and also sharing a little bit more insight on social media.

In the latest update, it highlighted the returning "partner Pokémon" also known as the "starters" from each generation, with a brand new graphic. Here's every single Pokémon featured on this visual:

Bulbasaur

Squirtle

Charmander

Cyndaquil

Totadile

Chikorita

Torchic

Mudkip

Treecko

Piplup

Tepig

Snivy

Froakie

Popplio

Litten

Rowlett

Chespin

Fennekin

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Oshawott

Nintendo: "In #PokemonScarletViolet Part 2: The Indigo Disk, first partner Pokémon from past titles are appearing in the Terarium housed within Blueberry Academy! Clear missions given to you by the school and you’ll get the chance to see first partner Pokémon as they live in the wild."