Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC got another trailer last weekend at the Pokémon World Championships and since then, Nintendo has been recapping everything and also sharing a little bit more insight on social media.
In the latest update, it highlighted the returning "partner Pokémon" also known as the "starters" from each generation, with a brand new graphic. Here's every single Pokémon featured on this visual:
- Bulbasaur
- Squirtle
- Charmander
- Cyndaquil
- Totadile
- Chikorita
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Treecko
- Piplup
- Tepig
- Snivy
- Froakie
- Popplio
- Litten
- Rowlett
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
- Oshawott
Nintendo: "In #PokemonScarletViolet Part 2: The Indigo Disk, first partner Pokémon from past titles are appearing in the Terarium housed within Blueberry Academy! Clear missions given to you by the school and you’ll get the chance to see first partner Pokémon as they live in the wild."
"You can also battle these Pokémon to try adding them to your team, and you’ll be able to see how the Terastal phenomenon—familiar to all those who have played #PokemonScarletViolet—looks on these old friends!"