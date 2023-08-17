The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Quake II (Bethesda, 10th Aug, $9.99) - Originally developed in 1997, Quake II is a first-person shooter that built on its predecessor by introducing a new science fiction narrative and setting. Experience the authentic, enhanced and complete version of Quake II, now with high-definition widescreen support, enhanced models and cinematics, improved enemy animations, the original heavy rock soundtrack and more. Quake II is available now. - Read our Quake II review

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Team Reptile, 18th Aug, TBA) - Red is a graffiti writer who lost his head and instead has an AI robohead. In search of his roots, he joins the Bomb Rush Crew, Tryce and Bel, who are aiming to go All City. Together they discover who it was that cut off his head and how deeply Red’s human side is linked to the graffiti world. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is available Aug 18.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Airplane Race Simulator – 2 Player Game (GOGAM CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 18th Aug, $7.99) - Welcome to the adrenaline-pumping world of Airplane Race Simulator - 2 Player Game, where you can experience the joy and excitement of racing airplanes in captivating environments. This highly enjoyable game offers a thrilling race experience with different locations, game modes, and a versus mode that takes the enjoyment to new heights. Take control of a variety of airplanes, each with its own distinct characteristics, speed, and handling. Whether you prefer agile and nimble fighters, sleek and fast jets, or versatile propeller planes, there's an aircraft to suit every racing style. Unlock new airplanes as you progress, expand your collection, and master the unique capabilities of each one.

Arcade Archives MAD SHARK (HAMSTER, 10th Aug, $7.99) - "MAD SHARK" is a shooter released by ALLUMER in 1993. Players take control of a fighter craft facing off against countless enemies. Use bombs and power-up items with a variety of effects for an advantage as you fight your way through the stages.

Arcade Snake Go! (Artem Kritinin, 10th Aug, 09.99) - Arcade Snake Go! is an addictive arcade game in which you take on the role of a hungry snake. Your goal is to eat as many apples as possible without colliding with your tail or hitting the bombs that appear randomly across the playing field. Also pick up a potion of speed and life to last much longer!

BOKURA (KODANSHA, 10th Aug, $5.49) - BOKURA is a two-player puzzle adventure game. Play as two boys who ran away from their homes and work together to take yourselves somewhere far, far away. Relive the friendship of your childhood through the journey of two boys.

Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator! (Megame, 22nd Aug, $9.99) - Our addictive hitting puzzle will immerse you in the magical Middle Ages! The mechanics of the game is simple - pull the string, aim and try to hit the rope. Sounds simple? But real physics makes its own adjustments and complicates the task. And you should hurry, because time is also limited! Many different levels will take you through the magical Middle Ages. You will visit dark dungeons, dense forests, endless fields and other memorable places of the magical Middle Ages. Rescue all the princesses and become a hero!

Candle Fire Run! (Artem Kritinin, 13th Aug, $0.99) - Candle Fire Run! is an exciting arcade game where players take on the role of a candle and embark on an exciting adventure, trying not to burn out and reach the finish line. Your goal is to complete a series of levels while collecting power-ups to increase your size and extend your burning time.

Cat’s Cosmic Atlas (RedDeer.Games, 18th Aug, $19.99) - Gaze upon the stars and other celestial bodies. Cat’s Cosmic Atlas takes you through the Southern and Northern skies. Experience the most beautiful sights and learn a thing or two about the vast Universe that surrounds us.

Die After Sunset (PQube, 17th Aug, $19.99) - They're changing the past... we have to go back! Blast into an action-packed adventure through time, where Earth is under attack by aliens. Lead the resistance against the 'Murkors' in Die After Sunset, a vibrant roguelite shooter. Experiment with different item combinations and power up through missions as you race against the clock to take on gigantic bosses! If they take you down, then don't worry - death is only the beginning! Return to the fight, levelled-up and stronger with each new run!

Duck Race (Fantastico Studio, 17th Aug, $2.99) - Duck Race is an adrenaline-fueled racing game where players enter the whimsical world of competitive rubber duck racing. Players get to use their skills to outmaneuver opponents, face off against formidable boss ducks, and tackle a multitude of levels each featuring unique challenges. With its seemingly endless exploration opportunities, the game provides countless hours of excitement for players across the skill spectrum. Additionally, the game also offers a collectible aspect, where players can gather various types of ducks, ranging from classic rubber designs to more unique and quirky options, adding an extra layer of engagement to the gameplay. Get ready to embrace the thrill of the race and quack your way to victory in Duck Race!

Embraced By Autumn (Ratalaika Games, 18th Aug, $18.99) - Marcel is bullied relentlessly by the boys at his fancy Parisian school, who all seem determined to make his life miserable. Fearful for her son’s welfare, Marcel’s mother sends him to a school in Myennes, which is deep in the French countryside. The catch, however, is that this is an all-girls’ boarding school! Now, Marcel has to act and dress like a girl to avoid rousing his new classmates’ suspicions. Marcel expects the worst, so he’s surprised to discover that his new classmates all seem to be fond of him. Marcel meets four girls who express an interest in him: the quiet, inscrutable Luce; the fiery troublemaker, Claudine; the elegant pianist, Celine; and the class dunce, Mirabel. Which girl will he develop the strongest bond with?

Forklift 2024 – The Simulation (Polygon Art, 17th Aug, $14.99) - Get ready to take on the ultimate forklift simulation experience with Forklift 2024 - The Simulation! Operate your very own forklift and complete randomly generated orders to earn money and expand your warehouse. With a variety of goods to handle and increasing complexity as you progress, this game will keep you on your toes

FRMaster – Formula Racing Simulator (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, 19th Aug, $6.99) - Introducing FRMaster: Unleash Your Inner Racing Champion! Conquer iconic circuits, master precision handling, and rise through the ranks in FRMaster, the ultimate racing gaming experience.

Funny Jokes (Cooking And, 10th Aug, $2.99) - Get ready to giggle and chuckle with our delightful joke book app for Nintendo Switch! Packed with 50 side-splitting jokes spanning 6 categories, this app is perfect for all ages and guaranteed to brighten your day. Whether you're a pun enthusiast, a witty one-liner lover, or a fan of classic knock-knock jokes, our app has something for everyone.

Gauntler (Ultimate Games, 17th Aug, $4.99) - As a young adventurer dives into the unknown cave in pursuit of mystical gauntlets, he gets trapped and sent deep down into the magical caverns. Now he needs to get to the surface no matter what dangers await him along the way, using the hidden powers of gauntlets entrusted to him. Discover Colorful Caves, use the powers of Mystical Gauntlets, find Hidden Gems, unlock New Skins, Parkour Between Walls and Avoid many interesting obstacles in this exciting Pixel-Art Platformer.

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats (QUByte Interactive, 17th Aug, $4.99) - Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick or Cats offer you two enchanting and calming minimalist puzzle games that will captivate your senses as you embark on a journey of shape transformation, leading to breathtaking artistic revelations. With two theme options to choose from, you can explore the mystical Cat Realm with its valiant cat knights and fierce dragons, or immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Trick or Cats, featuring delightful Halloween-inspired costumes! Relax and unwind with these thoughtfully hand-drawn puzzles, thoughtfully crafted to evoke a sense of wonder and joy with each completed masterpiece.

Luck Breaker (Artem Kritinin, 11th Aug, $0.99) - In Luck Breaker, your task is to determine the number of dice to remove using the dice. Each click on the die earns you one point. However, gradually new cubes begin to appear on the playing field, and your goal is to prevent it from being completely filled by removing the cubes.

Neko Journey (eastasiasoft, 18th Aug, $9.99) - Leap into a colorful and mysterious fantasy world as you take the role of a neko heroine! An old wizard has plagued the land, endangering the mythical creatures that inhabit it and imprisoning your sister, and you’ll have to brave all manner of malicious sorcery to save them. Neko Journey is a 2. 5D side-scrolling action platformer presented with lush 3D visuals, combining nostalgic old-school gameplay mechanics with modern flair. From green jungles and grassy plains to snowfields and underwater zones, this journey will be as scenic as it is perilous. Plus you can dress up your heroine with a wide variety of outfits, dye hair, change skin tone and more to further personalize the experience!

Rescue Team 911 Simulator - Ambulance,Police, Firefighter (DEZVOLT, 19th Aug, $11.99) - Join the elite “Rescue Team 911 Simulator” and embark on adrenaline-fueled adventures, racing against time to save lives and restore hope in the face of danger! Gather your team of skilled professionals, each with their own unique abilities, and conquer challenging missions across diverse environments. Are you ready to become a true hero?

Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf (Gamuzumi, 18th Aug, $5.99) - As their first year together at Amadronia Academy ends, Lisha and Sable make plans to spend their break in a bucolic elven village. What awaits them is not the holiday they wanted. Their time away is soon spoiled by news of recent mysterious crimes. Sable and Lisha encounter one shocking revelation after another: mind control, forbidden magic, and a new side to Lisha’s father's past. With the chaos going on around them, is a tender moment between man and elf too much to wish for?

Satay Shop Tycoon (SOFT SOURCE, 17th Aug, $14.99) - Satay is the most popular food in Indonesia and some countries in Asia. In this game you will build a business from scratch to become successful! Improve your business facilities, advertise your business, meet various kinds of customers day or night and do the available daily missions.

Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat: The Game Simulator (GameToTop, 19th Aug) - Calling all meme lovers and skateboard enthusiasts! Join Yellow Face, Swole Doge, Knuckles The Echidna, Capybara, and of course, the legendary Maxwell Cat on their rad skateboarding adventures. Strap on your virtual helmet, tighten those laces, and prepare for an epic ride like no other.

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Devolver Digital, 16th Aug, $9.99) - Craft your own Tarot deck, regain your freedom, and shape the fate of the cosmic Witch society in this enchanting narrative experience. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is a thought-provoking narrative experience from the creators of The Red Strings Club. Featuring a richly diverse cast of characters, Tarot-like card creation, divination, and a branching story that spans time and space, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood explores themes of identity, community, and personal responsibility in a beautifully hand-crafted universe. You play as Fortuna, a Witch living exiled on an asteroid who forms a pact with a forbidden creature in the hopes of regaining her freedom. Reconnect with your Witch friends after a 200-year-long exile, meet new Witches, and use the cards you created to pierce through their pasts and futures. As you delve into this universe, you will see yourself immersed in the complex web of interests that surround your coven, leading to a political plot that will define the fate of the Cosmic Witch society. - Read our The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood review

Tsugunohi (Game magazine, 9th Aug, $7.07) - The horror game "Tsugunohi," which is very popular on YouTube and Niconico, has finally made its way to Nintendo Switch™️! "Tsugunohi" has been a staple of horror game play-by-play videos and has been distributed by numerous famous play-by-play artists and Vtubers. This horror game allows players to experience being caught in a loop where their everyday life is gradually eroded into a terrifying world.

Virgo Versus The Zodiac (Serenity Forge, 23rd Aug, $19.99) - Virgo Versus The Zodiac is a sci-fi/fantasy JRPG with a focus on memorable characters and unique combat mechanics in which you play as an obsessed villain. The game features traditional turn-based combat with real-time execution of moves: blocking, countering and timing your attacks carefully as well as predicting your foes' moves is essential to succeed in your cosmic quest. In this galaxy where every action means a reaction, you’ll play as Virgo, the Holy Queen (often called Dreadful Queen by heretics). Guide Virgo as she embarks upon a twisted and unforgiving cosmic quest to bring back the Golden Age, a period of peace, symmetry and balance–or so she thinks. Bring mayhem to the Zodiac Realms and leave a trail of stardust on your way, all to help others conform to Virgo’s excessively righteous worldview and see the light.

Vostok 2061 (Big Way, 9th Aug, $6.00) - As a fresh graduate of the Earth Aviation Academy, you are assigned to the distant edge of known space. Investigate strange colonist behavior and deal with unknown threats in the ZPDN-A sector. Hone your piloting skills, expand your arsenal, and complete your mission.

Wizards Legacy – Nightmare Park Manager Simulator (VG Games, 11th Aug, $9.99) - Welcome to Wizards Legacy - Nightmare Park Manager Simulator, a thrilling simulation game that puts you in the shoes of a talented little wizard tasked with building and managing the scariest amusement park imaginable. As the park's manager, it's your responsibility to create a spine-chilling experience for your visitors while generating profits and expanding your nightmarish empire.

Wroom Wroom Puzzles (Prison, 11th Aug, $19.99) - Get ready for an adorable puzzle adventure perfect for little hands and curious minds! Introducing "Wroom Wroom Puzzles" a captivating game tailor-made for kids as young as 2 years old. Bursting with smiling happy cars and cheerful kids in a delightful cartoon atmosphere, this game will keep your child engaged and entertained for hours!

[poll:XXXX]

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!