Adding to the ever-growing number of tie-in series, games and comics in The Walking Dead universe, GameMill Entertainment and AMC have today announced a brand-new game, The Walking Dead: Destinies, and, yes, it's coming to Switch (thanks, IGN).

This is a narrative-based action adventure game that looks set to follow the events of the first four seasons of the popular AMC show... until it doesn't. The unique gimmick here is that the show's key turning points are in your hands. Didn't like one character's death in the early seasons? You can choose to keep them alive in the place of another.

The game will feature over a dozen different characters from the show including Rick, Shane, Glenn, Michonne, Carol, Daryl and more, each of which will bring their own unique skills to the table. Of course, a fair few familiar locations will be making an appearance too, with Greene farm, the prison, Woodbury and others making up the backdrop to your adventure.

We don't have any idea of a release date for Destinies just yet, though GameMill has stated that it expects the game to retail at $49.99 (or your regional equivalent).