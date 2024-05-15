Humble Games Anniversary Sale
Image: Humble Games

Publisher Humble Games has launched a special eShop sale in North America to mark the company's fourth anniversary.

The sale got underway earlier this week and will be sticking around until 20th May, bringing discounts of up to 75% off dozens of Humble titles.

Some big indie names are seeing a tasty price cut here including the likes of Slay the Spire and Unpacking, but there is much more to take in besides, with the sale encompassing Pokémon-likes, chilling survival horrors and role-playing rhythm games to name but a few.

All of the games on sale can be found on the North American eShop (the sale is not available in Europe, we're afraid) but we have also laid them out in a list below so you can see what's available at a glance.

And if you want to stock up on some eShop credit before diving in, we have you covered there too.

Game Discount Sale Price
A Hat In Time 50% $14.99
A Hat In Time - Ultimate Edition 50% $18.49
Aegis Defenders 75% $4.99
Archvale 50% $7.49
Carto 70% $5.99
Chinatown Detective Agency 60% $9.99
Crying Suns 70% $7.49
Dodgeball Academia 60% $9.99
Flynn: Son of Crimson 60% $7.99
Forager 65% $6.99
Ghost Song 40% $11.99
Ikenfell 70% $5.99
Infinite Guitars 40% $11.99
Midnight Fight Express 40% $11.99
Mineko's Night Market 30% $13.99
Monaco: Complete Edition 75% $3.74
Moonscars 30% $13.99
One Step From Eden 60% $7.99
Prodeus 40% $14.99
Protodroid Delta 40% $11.99
Ring of Pain 70% $5.99
Signalis 30% $13.99
Slay the Spire 66% $8.49
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical 30% $20.99
Supraland 50% $9.99
Temtem 60% $17.99
Temtem - Deluxe Edition 60% $25.99
Temtem Deluxe Cosmetics 50% $9.99
The Wild at Heart 60% $9.99
Unpacking 50% $9.99
UNSIGHTED 60% $7.99
Void Bastards 70% $8.99
Void Bastards: Bang Tydy 50% $2.49
Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle 70% $9.89
Wandersong 75% $4.99
While the Iron's Hot 25% $14.99
Wildfire 60% $5.99
Wizard Of Legend 70% $4.79

Will you be picking up any of the games in the Humble Anniversary Sale? Let us know in the comments.