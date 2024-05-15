Publisher Humble Games has launched a special eShop sale in North America to mark the company's fourth anniversary.

The sale got underway earlier this week and will be sticking around until 20th May, bringing discounts of up to 75% off dozens of Humble titles.

Some big indie names are seeing a tasty price cut here including the likes of Slay the Spire and Unpacking, but there is much more to take in besides, with the sale encompassing Pokémon-likes, chilling survival horrors and role-playing rhythm games to name but a few.

All of the games on sale can be found on the North American eShop (the sale is not available in Europe, we're afraid) but we have also laid them out in a list below so you can see what's available at a glance.

And if you want to stock up on some eShop credit before diving in, we have you covered there too. You can find all of your voucher options below.

Will you be picking up any of the games in the Humble Anniversary Sale? Let us know in the comments.