Publisher Humble Games has launched a special eShop sale in North America to mark the company's fourth anniversary.
The sale got underway earlier this week and will be sticking around until 20th May, bringing discounts of up to 75% off dozens of Humble titles.
Some big indie names are seeing a tasty price cut here including the likes of Slay the Spire and Unpacking, but there is much more to take in besides, with the sale encompassing Pokémon-likes, chilling survival horrors and role-playing rhythm games to name but a few.
All of the games on sale can be found on the North American eShop (the sale is not available in Europe, we're afraid) but we have also laid them out in a list below so you can see what's available at a glance.
And if you want to stock up on some eShop credit before diving in, we have you covered there too. You can find all of your voucher options below.
|Game
|Discount
|Sale Price
|A Hat In Time
|50%
|$14.99
|A Hat In Time - Ultimate Edition
|50%
|$18.49
|Aegis Defenders
|75%
|$4.99
|Archvale
|50%
|$7.49
|Carto
|70%
|$5.99
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|60%
|$9.99
|Crying Suns
|70%
|$7.49
|Dodgeball Academia
|60%
|$9.99
|Flynn: Son of Crimson
|60%
|$7.99
|Forager
|65%
|$6.99
|Ghost Song
|40%
|$11.99
|Ikenfell
|70%
|$5.99
|Infinite Guitars
|40%
|$11.99
|Midnight Fight Express
|40%
|$11.99
|Mineko's Night Market
|30%
|$13.99
|Monaco: Complete Edition
|75%
|$3.74
|Moonscars
|30%
|$13.99
|One Step From Eden
|60%
|$7.99
|Prodeus
|40%
|$14.99
|Protodroid Delta
|40%
|$11.99
|Ring of Pain
|70%
|$5.99
|Signalis
|30%
|$13.99
|Slay the Spire
|66%
|$8.49
|Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
|30%
|$20.99
|Supraland
|50%
|$9.99
|Temtem
|60%
|$17.99
|Temtem - Deluxe Edition
|60%
|$25.99
|Temtem Deluxe Cosmetics
|50%
|$9.99
|The Wild at Heart
|60%
|$9.99
|Unpacking
|50%
|$9.99
|UNSIGHTED
|60%
|$7.99
|Void Bastards
|70%
|$8.99
|Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
|50%
|$2.49
|Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
|70%
|$9.89
|Wandersong
|75%
|$4.99
|While the Iron's Hot
|25%
|$14.99
|Wildfire
|60%
|$5.99
|Wizard Of Legend
|70%
|$4.79
Will you be picking up any of the games in the Humble Anniversary Sale? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 4
Between the board game just releasing, and the sequel coming in 2025, if yall haven't given Slay The Spire a try, now is definitely the time.
Buy One Step From Eden if you like Megaman Battle Network
Some of the games on my wishlist are on here. I may pick up Flynn son of crimson. I’ve heard it’s just okay but the art looks good and I like that kind of game usually.
Nothing doing on the eShop over here, so I checked out iTunes. Yep, Slay the Spire on sale there - seems like a perfect phone/tablet game. Thanks for the heads-up!
