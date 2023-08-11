The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift giveaways won't be slowing down any time soon it seems, with The Pokémon Company kicking off its latest distribution event.

This time trainers around the globe can receive a Gastrodon, based on the one used by the 2022 World Champ last year. The code you'll need is 23WCSGASTR0D0N and it can be redeemed until 14th August. Here's a look at this prize Pokémon, courtesy of Serebii.net:





Right now, trainers can also unlock a special Mystery Gift which will add Mew with a random Tera type to your party. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: