To celebrate the first anniversary of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Nintendo Switch (yes, it's already been a year), the My Nintendo Store in North America has released a new themed reward.

It's asking fans to embrace the outdoors with this four-pack of "camping coasters". The artwork features Noah, Mio, and the rest of the crew. These coasters are made of cork, with laminated top and also come with some sticker sheets. Here's a look:

Nintendo notes how they "work well when relaxing with a cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, just like when you're at a Rest Stop in Xenoblade Chronicles 3".

If you want to redeem this item, it will set you back 700 Platinum Points and the usual shipping costs. Nintendo also recently released Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo based on Pyra and Mythra. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.