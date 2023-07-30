The trend of releasing special artwork to celebrate continues with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 this week reaching its first anniversary. Yes, believe it or not, but the third entry has now been available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch for an entire year.

To mark this special occasion, the game's character designer Saito Masatsugu has shared special artwork and protagonist Mio on social media.

If you haven't already played this game, it's well worth your time. Here on Nintendo Life, we called the title a masterpiece, awarding it a perfect 10 out of 10 stars. The Expansion Pass content has been just as excellent.